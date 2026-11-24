Just as fantasy managers have to make the right start decisions, they must also make the right benching decisions. I identified the following eight wide receivers as being started in at least 15% of leagues. You need to keep them sidelined, as they offer undesirable upside in Week 12.

DK Metcalf

The Metcalf woes continue into Week 11. He wasn't suspended, but I cannot imagine he is a favorite of the coaching staff right now. Not to mention, the Steelers just returned Roman Wilson and hope to return Michael Pittman Jr. in Week 12. Metcalf cannot be trusted.

Malik Washington

Washington has three or fewer targets in three of his last five games. He has reached 50 yards just once in his last six games. The Jets rank 12th in yards per target allowed to slot wide receivers, and when the two teams met earlier this season, Washington caught only 3 passes for 27 yards, despite the offense scoring 28 points.

Elic Ayomanor

Hype built around a Week 10 breakout for Ayomanor. But he stumbled, and now we know why. The reason for optimism stemmed from Wan'Dale Robinson's trip to the injured reserve. Chimere Dike replaced him, catching 6 receptions on 7 targets.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel had just a 65% route rate in Week 11 with an average target depth of -3.7 yards. Yes, in the negative... that is correct. I think the 49ers have too many weapons to support, which limits Samuel's ceiling. Especially given that the Seahawks are the opposition, coming off a bye and widely regarded as the NFL's best defense.

Khalil Shakir

First, Josh Allen is quietly struggling through the air this season. He is tied for 6th-worst in interceptions and 5th-worst among currently starting quarterbacks. Shakir has just one touchdown all season, and he faces the Chiefs, who allow the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

Germie Bernard

His time as a favorite is over. Bernard is quickly falling back to the WR4 on this team behind Metcalf, Pittman Jr., and Wilson. He caught six passes for 40 yards in Week 11, but that was his best-case scenario. My preliminary projections place Bernard outside of the top-60 wide receivers in Week 12.

Keenan Allen

The Seahawks allow the fewest yards per target to wide receivers. Allen ranks just 47th in PFF Receiving Grade and 85th in EPA per Target. He had 3 receptions for 38 yards in Week 11. As good as San Francisco is, Allen's upside is limited by the number of mouths that must be fed.

Chris Godwin

The NFL teams who are getting “betrayed” the most this season 🏈 pic.twitter.com/cPpSeN1ROk — SportsBall (@_SportsBall_) November 21, 2026

Baker Mayfield is proving to be a scam right now, given his contract compared with his level of play. The X post above shows that Mayfield is providing the least value to his team. The only viable pass-catcher that the Buccaneers have to offer is Emeka Egbuka. Godwin has 7 targets, 5 receptions, and 29 yards over his last three games.

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