Everyone is scanning the waiver wire, wondering who might be the next star might be. The answer is never all that simple, but with a sharp analysis, we can at least improve our odds over the competition. Today, we're focusing on wide receivers. Four wide receivers intrigue us ahead of Week 12.

Antonio Williams

The rookie strengthened his Offensive Rookie of the Year case on Monday Night Football. He caught 9 passes for 122 yards, his best effort yet of 2026. Williams is pretty much on par with Stefon Diggs for the WR1 volumetric role. He cannot be overlooked.

In Week 12, the Commanders will take on the Cardinals. They allow the 8th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers and the 4th-most Yards per Target.

Chimere Dike

Dike seems to be filling Wan'Dale Robinson's slot role in the Titans offense. He ran 60% of his routes from the slot in Week 11. Dike's route rate was 73%, the second-best on the team. In 2026, his sample size is small, but Dike has caught 19 of 22 targets for 209 yards and 1 touchdown. He has zero drops, and when Cam Ward is targeting Dike, he has a 121.4 passer rating.

Konata Mumpfield

With Puka Nacua newly out for the season, Mumpfield became the WR1 in Week 10. He ran a 96% route rate with a stellar 3.24 Yards per Route Run. Mumpfield is an explosive option, and with Matthew Stafford throwing to him, his upside is high.

Mumpfield is a risk/reward option in Week 12, but he could have significant value until Davante Adams returns in Week 14 or 15. No one really stands out, including CJ Daniels and Tutu Atwell, so the risk looks quite low.

Rashod Bateman

Bateman has a 94% route rate over his last three games, matching Zay Flowers. With Jacoby Brissett, Bateman's ceiling is quite high. Brissett is a gunslinger, primed to be among the best quarterbacks in yards per game.

In Week 11, Bateman had a 17% target share, catching two passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. With Brissett, Bateman has a 17.0-yard average depth of target. Unlike other wide receivers, Bateman could catch just three passes to be a WR3 in fantasy football, and four might make him a WR2.

Not much is required for relevance here, and if Zay Flowers or Ja'Kobi Lane were to get hurt, the ceiling would rise even higher.

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