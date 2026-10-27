Garrett Wilson, Stefon Diggs, and 6 More Must-Start Wide Receivers in Week 8 Fantasy Football

Start-sit decisions are often difficult. Which matchups are the best? What injuries are playing a role? These are a couple of questions to answer, and no scenario is ever the same. Nonetheless, I have crunched the numbers and identified the following eight wide receivers as favorable starts in Week 8.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson faced the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, and the 3rd-best team in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers, the Miami Dolphins. A poor two-game stretch is chalked up to bad matchups, and you cannot quit on Wilson. He is a high-end WR2 right now.

Tre Tucker

Tucker is averaging 7.8 targets, 4.5 receptions, 71.3 yards, and 0.8 touchdowns over his last four games. He is 16th in Yards per Target, 21st in Receiving EPA per Target, and has averaged 2.03 Yards per Route Run. He has at least 41 yards in every game since Week 1.

Michael Wilson

Wilson has at least seven targets in every game but one. He has at least four receptions in all but one game. He averages 2.2 red zone targets per game, and 9 of those come from inside the 10-yard line. The Cowboys also rank 31st in EPA per Pass Allowed.

Jameson Williams

Williams has four touchdowns across his last two games. Over his last three games, Williams is averaging 20.3 PPR fantasy points per game. He averages 15.8 yards per target and still catches 62% of his targets. As good as the Vikings' defense is, the Lions' offense is basically matchup-proof.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs is the WR1 without Terry McLaurin. He already has a 21% target share, and that will only go up. He has scored a touchdown on 80% of his red-zone targets, and Diggs competes against the Eagles, who allow 8.9 Yards per Target to the slot.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf has 8.1 targets per game, 3.1 more than any other Steelers pass-catcher. He is averaging 8.5 targets per game over his last four appearances. The absences of Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson make Metcalf all the more viable.

Ryan Flournoy

Flournoy has at least four receptions in every game this season despite being the Cowboys' WR3. He is averaging 67 yards per game over his last three games, and the Cardinals rank 31st in Yards per Target Allowed to Wide Receivers.

Denzel Boston

Boston has a 21% target share, tied with KC Concepcion for the most on the Browns. He averages 18.6 Yards per Reception and leads the team in red-zone targets, including a 29% share inside the 10-yard line. He is a riskier option, but as explosive as he is, one big play can pay you off.

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