Joe Flacco, Kyle Pitts, More NFL Player Props To Optimize Week 11 Start-Sit Decisions
One of the most important tools that we have at our disposal is the NFL player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. When it comes to making those tough start and sit decisions, the Vegas odds can give us great insight into how they believe our fantasy options will perform each week. This is what we learned from examining the Week 11 player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.
QB Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals
Passing Yards 270+ (+105)
Flacco is projected to have a huge game. He and Matthew Stafford are both expected to have the most passing yards of the week, with almost identical odds. This is great news if you are planning on starting Flacco, and just as exciting if you have any of the Bengals' weapons. Vegas is anticipating that the Cincinnati offense has a big day against a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers' pass defense.
QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Passing Yards 170+ (+104)
Young has a painfully low line this week at 170+. If you exclude Justin Fields at 150+ and Dillon Gabriel at 180+, no other quarterback's passing yard line is set below 210+. Being above Fields is no accomplishment, and being below Gabriel is rough. Based on this, you probably want to avoid the Panthers' passing weapons this week, most notably Tetairoa McMillan.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Rushing Yards 80+ (-122)
This is an extremely high line for Henderson this week. Only Rico Dowdle is projected to rush for more yards this week, and De'Von Achane is right on par with the rookie. Vegas has a lot more confidence in Henderson than we do, but that's why we do this exercise. There is a strong chance that he has a big game tonight on Thursday Night Football.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
Rushing Yards 40+ (+120)
While this line isn't all that interesting, it is interesting that it is right on par with Chris Rodriguez, whose rushing yards line is set at 40+ (+134). It looks like DraftKings is expecting a near split backfield, despite the injury Rodriguez is dealing with. This backfield looks like one to avoid this week.
WR Tyler Johnson, New York Jets
Receiving Yards 25+ (+118)
This is more suitable for DFS players looking to play the Thursday slate or fantasy owners in very deep leagues. If you are trying to figure out who the WR1 is going to be for the Jets this week, it's Johnson, who is projected to be their top wide receiver on Thursday Night Football.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Receiving Yards 40+ (-114)
After Jeudy's big 12 target game in Week 10, in which he caught his first touchdown of the year, fantasy owners are considering buying back in on the Cleveland WR1. DraftKings is not buying into that. His receiving yards line being set at 40+ does not bode well for his fantasy upside in Week 11.
TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Receiving Yards 50+ (-110)
This line leads us to believe that Pitts is a strong starting or streaming option this week. This is likely because of the matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Based on what Vegas thinks, it's safe to plug Pitts into your lineup this weekend.