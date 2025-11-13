Why TreVeyon Henderson Is a Sell-High Trade Candidate For Fantasy Football Managers Ahead of Week 11
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming off the best fantasy performance of his rookie season, and it immediately pushed his value to a season high. The New England Patriots running back erupted for 147 rushing yards on 14 carries, scored twice, added a three-yard reception and played 84 percent of the offensive snaps. It was the type of game that grabs attention across fantasy leagues.
He also flashed strong efficiency the week before, posting 55 rushing yards plus four catches for 32 yards. His season totals now sit at 430 rushing yards on 81 attempts with three touchdowns, along with 21 receptions for 134 yards. For managers who believed in his college traits, it looked like everything finally came together.
This surge arrived at the perfect time for those exploring trade value, because Henderson’s fantasy outlook gets much tougher once New England’s backfield returns to normal. Henderson is one of the few players we recommend selling high in Week 11.
TreVeyon Henderson Is a Clear Sell-High Trade Candidate for Fantasy Football Managers
Henderson’s breakout happened with Rhamondre Stevenson out of the lineup. When Stevenson is active, he dominates the workload. In the eight games they shared, Henderson averaged only 6.6 fantasy points per week. New England has consistently trusted Stevenson with early downs, pass protection and red zone work, which limits Henderson’s usage whenever both are available.
The Patriots also showed little interest in handing Henderson the job outright. Even with Stevenson sidelined, Terrell Jennings still earned meaningful touches before his knee injury forced Henderson into a larger role. That context matters when projecting how quickly Henderson’s volume can fall once the backfield is healthy.
There are efficiency concerns as well. Henderson ranks 93rd in expected points added and has limited red zone involvement outside of breakaway plays. That type of production typically regresses once explosive touchdowns fade. New England’s coaching tendencies point toward a committee approach returning as soon as Stevenson is back.
This is also the most favorable schedule Henderson will see all year. Positive matchups in Weeks 12 and 13 against the Bengals and Giants, along with the league’s easiest remaining slate for running backs, make him appear safer than he is. Managers in your league will pay up for that schedule advantage.
With his value inflated, this is the ideal time to trade Henderson for players with more secure roles, such as Omarion Hampton or wide receivers like Chris Olave, Michael Pittman or Marvin Harrison Jr. His Week 10 eruption was exciting, but it is far more likely to be a peak than a preview.