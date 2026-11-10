Harrison Butker & Joey Slye Among Week 10 Fantasy Football Kickers to Bench

The kicker spot is often treated as an afterthought in fantasy football, but as managers push towards the fantasy playoffs, optimizing every lineup slot becomes vital. Week 10 brings a fascinating slate where elite offenses face stingy red-zone defenses, creating volatile projections for certain kickers.

Using 2026 red-zone efficiency statistics, projections, weather forecasts and scheduled matchups, let's break down these kickers who need to be stashed on your bench for the upcoming week.

Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs)

Matchup: @ Atlanta Falcons (Dome) Recommendation: SIT/CAUTION

Butker remains one of the most recognizable and accurate kickers in NFL history, bolstered by an 88.4% career field goal mark. His 2026 fantasy campaign has had a surprisingly low-ceiling, averaging roughly 7.3 fantasy points per game with a weekly average of K17. The Chiefs high-powered offensive drives frequently convert inside the 20-yard line. High touchdown conversion rates naturally cap a kicker's ceiling by substituting 3-point field goals for 1-point extra points.

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) stands on the bench during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In games where the Chiefs dominate early, Butker's stat line often finishes with 4 to 5 extra points and zero-to-one field goal attempts (such as his Week 9 output against the Jets). Playing indoors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium removes wind and rain variables, providing ideal kicking conditions. While the dome setup is perfect, the Chief's red-zone efficiency limits his field goal volume. Sitting outside the top 15 in Week 10 projections, Butker is a low-floor option unless Kansas City's offense stalls inside the 30-yard line.

Will Reichard (Minnesota Vikings)

Matchup: @ Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field) Recommendation: SIT/PROCEED WITH CAUTION

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mid-November at Lambeau Field introduces potential cold-weather impacts and wind factors that suppresses overall kicking distance and field-goal try frequency. Green Bay ranks as one of the toughest fantasy matchups for kickers this week (44.3% matchup factor), actively limiting opponent scoring drives and field-goal volume.

Joey Slye (Tennessee Titans)

Matchup: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Recommendation: SIT

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville's defensive front limits deep drives and forces opponent turnovers, capping total offensive scoring opportunities. Tennessee's offense has struggled to sustain long possessions. If the Titans fall behind early, the game script flips away from field goals toward 4th-down conversion attempts, driving Slye's floor down to near zero as he ranks 27th in SI's Michael Fabiano's weekly Fantasy Kicker rankings.

Andy Borregales (New England Patriots)

Matchup: @ Detroit Lions Recommendation: SIT

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales (8) kicks a PAT against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit enters Week 10 suppressing fantasy kicker output by 36.9%. The Lions' defense excel at keeping opponents outside of field-goal territory altogether. New England's offensive volatility makes field-goal drives difficult to count on, particularly on the road against a high-scoring Lions squad. Even with controlled stadium conditions in Detroit, the floor projection (6.4 points) and harsh matchup makes Borregales a sit candidate for Week 10.

Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers)

Matchup: @ Baltimore Ravens Recommendation: SIT

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) misses a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens present a difficult matchup for opposing fantasy kickers, boosting defensive resistance down inside the 30-yard line and limiting opponents field-goal attempts. Dicker holds a modest 6.2 projection for Week 10 as the Chargers face a Baltimore defense that forces aggressive 4th down decision-making from opposing head coaches. The Chargers are more likely to go for it on 4th-and-short in enemy territory rather than settle for 3-point tries. Even though he is one of the best kickers in the NFL, he does not offer enough floor stability to get a starting nod this week.

Week 10 Strategy

When setting your Week 10 lineups, remember that premium offenses like Kansas City's often substitutes field-goal attempts for extra points, while harsh defensive matchups and November weather elements at outdoor venues like Lambeau Field suppresses a kicker's output.