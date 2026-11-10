It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Cairo Santos and Chase McLaughlin among the top fantasy kickers. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jake Bates and Chris Boswell, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few kickers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Harrison Butker.

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. SF 2 Spencer Shrader IND vs. MIA 3 Jake Bates DET vs. NE 4 Evan McPherson CIN vs. PIT 5 Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at CLE 6 Will Reichard MIN at GB 7 Jason Myers SEA at LV 8 Cam Little JAC at TEN 9 Eddy Pineiro SF at DAL 10 Chris Boswell PIT at CIN 11 Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ 12 Matt Gay LV vs. SEA 13 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR at NO 14 Chad Ryland ARI vs. LAR 15 Cameron Dicker LAC at BAL 16 Nick Folk ATL vs. KC 17 Jason Sanders NYJ vs. BUF 18 Harrison Butker KC at ATL 19 Dominic Zvada NYG vs. WAS 20 Jake Moody BAL vs. LAC 21 Charlie Smyth NO vs. CAR 22 Andre Szmyt CLE vs. HOU 23 Drew Stevens WAS at NYG 24 Brandon McManus LAR at ARI 25 Andres Borregales NE at DET 26 Trey Smack GB vs. MIN 27 Joey Slye TEN vs. JAC 28 Zane Gonzalez MIA at IND