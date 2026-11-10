Week 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Cairo Santos and Chase McLaughlin among the top fantasy kickers. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Jake Bates and Chris Boswell, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few kickers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Harrison Butker.
Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
vs. SF
2
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. MIA
3
Jake Bates
DET
vs. NE
4
Evan McPherson
CIN
vs. PIT
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at CLE
6
Will Reichard
MIN
at GB
7
Jason Myers
SEA
at LV
8
Cam Little
JAC
at TEN
9
Eddy Pineiro
SF
at DAL
10
Chris Boswell
PIT
at CIN
11
Tyler Bass
BUF
at NYJ
12
Matt Gay
LV
vs. SEA
13
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
at NO
14
Chad Ryland
ARI
vs. LAR
15
Cameron Dicker
LAC
at BAL
16
Nick Folk
ATL
vs. KC
17
Jason Sanders
NYJ
vs. BUF
18
Harrison Butker
KC
at ATL
19
Dominic Zvada
NYG
vs. WAS
20
Jake Moody
BAL
vs. LAC
21
Charlie Smyth
NO
vs. CAR
22
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. HOU
23
Drew Stevens
WAS
at NYG
24
Brandon McManus
LAR
at ARI
25
Andres Borregales
NE
at DET
26
Trey Smack
GB
vs. MIN
27
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. JAC
28
Zane Gonzalez
MIA
at IND
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano