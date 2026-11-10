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Week 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

Jake Bates is ranked at No. 3 among kickers this week for his matchup vs. the Patriots at home.
Michael Fabiano|
Jake Bates, Lions.
Jake Bates, Lions. | Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Week 10 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 10, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have four teams on a bye, as the Bears, Buccaneers, Broncos and Eagles are off. That leaves managers without Cairo Santos and Chase McLaughlin among the top fantasy kickers. The NFL will also have its final international matchup in Europe this week, as the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will face off at FC Bayern Munich Arena in Munich, Germany.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Jake Bates and Chris Boswell, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few kickers have also seen their value fall, including veteran Harrison Butker. 

Here are my fantasy kicker rankings as we head into Week 10. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

vs. SF

2

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. MIA

3

Jake Bates

DET

vs. NE

4

Evan McPherson

CIN

vs. PIT

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at CLE

6

Will Reichard

MIN

at GB

7

Jason Myers

SEA

at LV

8

Cam Little

JAC

at TEN

9

Eddy Pineiro

SF

at DAL

10

Chris Boswell

PIT

at CIN

11

Tyler Bass

BUF

at NYJ

12

Matt Gay

LV

vs. SEA

13

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

at NO

14

Chad Ryland

ARI

vs. LAR

15

Cameron Dicker

LAC

at BAL

16

Nick Folk

ATL

vs. KC

17

Jason Sanders

NYJ

vs. BUF

18

Harrison Butker

KC

at ATL

19

Dominic Zvada

NYG

vs. WAS

20

Jake Moody

BAL

vs. LAC

21

Charlie Smyth

NO

vs. CAR

22

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. HOU

23

Drew Stevens

WAS

at NYG

24

Brandon McManus

LAR

at ARI

25

Andres Borregales

NE

at DET

26

Trey Smack

GB

vs. MIN

27

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. JAC

28

Zane Gonzalez

MIA

at IND

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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