NFL Week 10 Fantasy Football Players to Avoid: Why Ashton Jeanty, Aaron Rodgers & Others Belong on Your Bench

As we cross the threshold into Week 10, fantasy managers face some of the most punishing bye weeks of the season. Surviving the fantasy football landscape requires more than just checking projected points, but demands a close look at the underlying usage trends, snap shares, route participation, and defensive matchups. These metrics are repeated week-after-week for a reason, as they are the proven keys to success.

Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert (LAC)

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) checks his arm band after being sacked against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Herbert's pass distribution remains limited by a run-heavy scheme and lower overall team passing volume. His drop back-to-pass ratio sits near the bottom of the league, as the Chargers continue to lean on early-down rushing attempts instead of allowing Herbert to air it out. Over his last four starts, he has failed to top 220 passing yards in three of them, and his reliance on low-depth-of-target completions has dramatically lowered both his explosive-play ceiling and weekly floor.

Aaron Rodgers (PIT)

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodgers continues to display limited out-of-structure mobility, which caps his rushing baseline at zero. The Steelers have shifted more towards a quick-game rhythm, which will result in less air yards. The Steelers face a division rival on the road as they travel to Cincinnati and will face a Bengals' defense that has excelled at forcing quick passes and limiting explosive air yards downfield. Cincinnati's front four forces opposing offenses into shorter possessions, and they rank in the top half of the league in restricting red-zone passing touchdowns.

Running Backs

Devin Singletary (NYG)

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Devin Singletary (26) breaks the tackle of Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) and scores the winning touchdown in the overtime at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Singletary's usage continues to deteriorate in the Giants' backfield rotation as offensive snaps favor a split committee approach. Over his last three outings, Singletary's snap percentage has slipped to an uncomfortable 38% floor. His touch total has dropped into single digits, making his weekly floor extremely brittle without guaranteed goal-line volume. The Giants face the Washington Commanders in a divisional Thursday Night Football clash. Washington's defensive front has tightened up significantly over the mid-season stretch, allowing under 3.8 yards per carry to opposing early-down backs and ranking top ten in limiting run-defense explosive plays.

Ashton Jeanty (LV)

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeanty's efficiency has trended downward over recent weeks, and his workload has taken a major hit due to the emergence of rookie teammate Mike Washington Jr., who has heavily cut into his snap share and touches. Jeanty has managed just a 4.7 fantasy points-per-game average over his last two outings, losing early-down and high-leverage work.

Chase Brown (CIN)

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Cincinnati Bengals - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2026 Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran | REUTERS

Cincinnati matches up against a ferocious Steelers defense that surrenders the fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs in the entire NFL and boasts one of the league's stingiest front sevens. The last time Brown faced Pittsburgh, he managed just 61 yards on 13 carries with minimal impact through the air.

Wide Receivers

Devaughn Vele (NO)

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele (14) catches a pass for 13 yards during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vele has seen his role reduced as New Orleans adjusts its receiving rotation and integrates newer personnel. His routes and targets have trended downward, culminating in his lowest usage metrics of the season as fellow wideouts assert themselves in the pecking order. The Saints face a rugged Panthers secondary unit that locks down the intermediate middle, limiting opportunities to secondary pass-catchers who rely on schemed touches to produce.

Keon Coleman (BUF)

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite flashes of potential earlier this season, Coleman has hit a wall in consistency. He has logged five games this season with fewer than 5.0 PPR fantasy points, including absolute duds in his last two outings. The Bills face a stout New York Jets secondary that ranks among the best units in the NFL at locking down outside receivers on the perimeter. Coleman's route participation has fluctuated as Buffalo rotates pieces through their perimeter receiver roles, leaving him reliant on deep-ball efficiency.

Tight Ends

Tucker Kraft (GB)

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) attempts to make a catch against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Vikings defense is notoriously stingy against tight ends, allowing the fewest catches and fewest fantasy points to the position in the entire NFL. Minnesota's elite pressure rate also forces quick-hitting reads that bypass the short middle of the field. Despite playing a solid snap share for Green Bay, Kraft's target volume has hit a roadblock as Jordan Love locks onto perimeter targets like Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. In games where Green Bay's passing attack goes downfield to wide receivers, Kraft is frequently kept in for extra pass-blocking duties, capping his routes.

T.J. Hockenson (MIN)

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), during the second half of the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Traveling to Lambeau Field to face a divisional rival, Hockenson draws a tough Green Bay defense that specializes in neutralizing intermediate crossing routes and tight end seams, ranking as one of the hardest matchups for opposing tight ends. His fantasy output has experienced considerable turbulence due to an evolving quarterback situation and inconsistent target shares.

Week 10 Strategy

Remember, fantasy football is 90% brilliant analytical planning and 10% pure panic when your studs hit the bench. Trust your process, dodge those Week 10 landmines, and may the waiver wire bless your lineup with a league-winning waiver gem.