Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Chase Brown Moves Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Bengals RB Chase Brown faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!

The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.

There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.

This week’s running back ranking risers include Chase Brown, Breece Hall, and RJ Harvey, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, backs like Javonte Williams, D’Andre Swift, and Aaron Jones Sr. could struggle versus tougher foes.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Week 13 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at CLE

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at NYJ

3

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

vs. GB

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. HOU

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

vs. NO

6

James Cook

BUF

at PIT

7

Chase Brown

CIN

at BAL

8

Josh Jacobs

GB

at DET

9

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. CHI

10

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. NYG

11

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. CIN

12

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. LAR

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. ATL

14

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at LAC

15

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. ARI

16

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

at TEN

17

Kyren Williams

LAR

at CAR

18

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. BUF

19

Javonte Williams

DAL

vs. KC

20

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. SF

21

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. LV

22

RJ Harvey

DEN

at WAS

23

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. MIN

24

Devin Neal

NO

at MIA

25

Kareem Hunt

KC

at DAL

26

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. BUF

27

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at NE

28

Woody Marks

HOU

at IND

29

Trey Benson

ARI

at TB

30

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

at SEA

31

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at PHI

32

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at PHI

33

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. MIN

34

Tony Pollard

TEN

vs. JAC

35

David Montgomery

DET

vs. GB

36

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

vs. DEN

37

Tyjae Spears

TEN

vs. JAC

38

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. NYG

39

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at DAL

40

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

at NYJ

41

Devin Singletary

NYG

at NE

42

Jordan Mason

MIN

at SEA

43

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at DET

44

Rachaad White

TB

vs. ARI

45

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at TEN

46

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. DEN

47

Michael Carter

ARI

at TB

48

Blake Corum

LAR

at CAR

49

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

vs. NO

50

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. SF

51

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. LAR

52

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at CLE

53

Sean Tucker

TB

vs. ARI

54

Nick Chubb

HOU

at IND

55

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

at WAS

56

Raheem Mostert

LV

at LAC

57

Ty Johnson

BUF

at PIT

58

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. CIN

59

Jaret Patterson

LAC

vs. LV

60

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

vs. DEN

