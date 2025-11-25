Week 13 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Chase Brown Moves Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 13 and Happy Thanksgiving!
The NFL schedule doesn’t include any byes this week (there are four teams off in Week 14, at which point the byes are over). There are three games on Thursday this week, as the Packers face the Lions, the Chiefs battle the Cowboys, and the Ravens host the Bengals.
There is also a Friday game (the NFL’s Black Friday contest) that features the Bears and the Eagles, so fantasy managers will have four days of NFL football in total this week.
This week’s running back ranking risers include Chase Brown, Breece Hall, and RJ Harvey, all of whom have great matchups next on the schedule. On the flip side, backs like Javonte Williams, D’Andre Swift, and Aaron Jones Sr. could struggle versus tougher foes.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the NFL season.
Be sure to check back all week for daily updates!
Week 13 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at CLE
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at NYJ
3
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
vs. GB
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. HOU
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
vs. NO
6
James Cook
BUF
at PIT
7
Chase Brown
CIN
at BAL
8
Josh Jacobs
GB
at DET
9
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. CHI
10
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. NYG
11
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. CIN
12
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. LAR
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. ATL
14
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at LAC
15
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. ARI
16
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
at TEN
17
Kyren Williams
LAR
at CAR
18
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. BUF
19
Javonte Williams
DAL
vs. KC
20
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. SF
21
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. LV
22
RJ Harvey
DEN
at WAS
23
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. MIN
24
Devin Neal
NO
at MIA
25
Kareem Hunt
KC
at DAL
26
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. BUF
27
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at NE
28
Woody Marks
HOU
at IND
29
Trey Benson
ARI
at TB
30
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
at SEA
31
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at PHI
32
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at PHI
33
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. MIN
34
Tony Pollard
TEN
vs. JAC
35
David Montgomery
DET
vs. GB
36
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
vs. DEN
37
Tyjae Spears
TEN
vs. JAC
38
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. NYG
39
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at DAL
40
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
at NYJ
41
Devin Singletary
NYG
at NE
42
Jordan Mason
MIN
at SEA
43
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at DET
44
Rachaad White
TB
vs. ARI
45
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at TEN
46
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. DEN
47
Michael Carter
ARI
at TB
48
Blake Corum
LAR
at CAR
49
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
vs. NO
50
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. SF
51
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. LAR
52
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at CLE
53
Sean Tucker
TB
vs. ARI
54
Nick Chubb
HOU
at IND
55
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
at WAS
56
Raheem Mostert
LV
at LAC
57
Ty Johnson
BUF
at PIT
58
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. CIN
59
Jaret Patterson
LAC
vs. LV
60
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
vs. DEN