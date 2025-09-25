NFL Week 4 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Daniel Jones Vs. Jordan Love
Week 4 of the NFL season is set to kick off this weekend, featuring two highly anticipated matchups on Sunday. Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts will go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. In the NFC, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will square off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Jones will look to lead the Colts to a fourth consecutive win and extend their undefeated start to the season. Indianapolis is coming off a Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans, scoring a season-high 41 points on the offense end.
For the Packers, Love and Green Bay’s offense will look to bounce back after a lackluster Week 3 showing, posting just 10 points versus the Cleveland Browns in the team’s first loss of the season.
Fantasy football owners could be tasked with choosing between Jones and Love when building a Week 4 lineup, but who is the right choice this week?
The Case For Jordan Love
Green Bay’s offense was explosive through the first two weeks of action. The Packers scored 27 points in each of their first two games of the season and Love protected the football. Entering their Week 3 matchup, Love had thrown for 480 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover, an encouraging sign for his fantasy owners.
In Week 4, Love and the Packers offense should return to form matched up against a lowly Cowboys defense. Green Bay’s passing attack should flourish and manage a plethora of significant plays through the air. Fantasy owners can expect a rebound performance from Love on Sunday night.
The Case Against Love
Love struggled versus a stubborn Browns defense in Week 3. The third-year starter threw for a season-low 183 yards and turned the ball over for the first time this season with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.
Green Bay’s collapse is notable due to the severity of Love’s fourth-quarter interception. Cleveland found the endzone on the ensuing drive following the late takeaway to tie the game at 10-10 before a game-winning field goal down the stretch of the game. Love’s turnovers are his largest area of concern and Week 3’s game wasn’t exactly an encouraging sign for fantasy owners.
The Case For Daniel Jones
So far this season, Jones has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Colts’ signal-caller is entering Week 4 as the league’s third-leading passer and is the only quarterback in the league without a turnover, 800 yards passing and an undefeated record. Indianapolis’ passing attack has performed efficiently through three games and will provide a tough matchup for the Rams’ defense.
Coming into Week 4, Jones is QB4 in fantasy thanks to his efficient passing and rushing upside, with three rushing touchdowns in as many games. Jones’ play through Week 3 has presented fantasy owners with immense optimism.
The Case Against Jones
The Rams’ defense stacks up well against Indianapolis’ offense, presenting a tough matchup for Jones. Through three games, Los Angeles’ defense has allowed over 6.0 fantasy points to a quarterback just once, as Jalen Hurts eclipsed 25.0 points in a comeback win.
The defense’s dominance versus other quarterbacks in fantasy could cast doubt regarding the sustainability of Jones’ production. A matchup against Los Angeles’ highly touted front could throw off a solid streak of play from the veteran quarterback.
The Final Verdict
With a far more favorable matchup on the defensive side of the ball, I’m going to start Love over Jones this week. I’m incredibly high on the Colts’ sustainability with Jones at the helm, but the Rams will present the team with its first real test of the season.
On the other hand, Love shouldn’t face much resistance in the pass game against a far inferior Cowboys defense. Green Bay’s passing attack projects to have a big day versus Dallas on Sunday Night Football.