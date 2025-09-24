Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 4
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Week 4
1. Josh Allen vs. Saints
2. Lamar Jackson at Chiefs
3. Jalen Hurts at Buccaneers
4. Justin Herbert at Giants
5. Patrick Mahomes vs. Ravens
6. Caleb Williams at Raiders
7. Jared Goff vs. Browns
8. Bo Nix vs. Bengals (Mon.)
9. Daniel Jones at Rams
10. Jordan Love at Cowboys
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Jordan Love at Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Love is coming off a total stink bomb in a loss to the Browns, throwing for 183 yards and scoring just 11.1 fantasy points. Still, you can’t ignore this week’s matchup against the Cowboys. No defense has given up more points to quarterbacks after three weeks. In fact, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Caleb Williams all scored more than 24 points against them.
Start ‘Em
Patrick Mahomes vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes was a dud last week even with a plus matchup, scoring 13.3 points against the Giants. I’d stick with him this week though, as he faces a Ravens defense that’s allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Mahomes has also averaged 25.6 points in five career games against the Ravens, and the DraftKings total opened at 48.5 (O/U/).
Caleb Williams at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Don’t look now, but Williams ranks as the third-best quarterback in fantasy football after three weeks. I think he’ll keep his statistical success going in Las Vegas in what is a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 18-plus points in the first three weeks, so keep Williams in your lineups in Sin City.
Bo Nix vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Nix has had a slow start to the season, as he’s failed to score more than 13.4 points in two of his first three starts. Still, you have to like this week’s matchup against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the eighth-most passing yards and six touchdown passes in their first three games, and Carson Wentz had a 129.8 passer rating against them just last weekend.
Geno Smith vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith was a garbage time king last week, as he threw for three touchdowns and scored 26.1 fantasy points in a loss to Washington. He is a streamer against the Bears, who have allowed 22-plus points to two of the three quarterbacks they’ve faced. Only Dak Prescott had a bad fantasy game against them, and he lost CeeDee Lamb seven snaps into the game.
More Starts
• Carson Wentz at Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
• Marcus Mariota at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Daniel Jones at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Dak Prescott vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Prescott was a huge disappointment last week, scoring just 12 fantasy points against a bad Bears defense. He’s now been held to 12.1 points or fewer in two of his first three games of the season, and CeeDee Lamb is out this week. Prescott also faces a brutal matchup against a Packers defense that’s allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Sit ‘Em
Trevor Lawrence at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Lawrence put up just 7.8 fantasy points in Week 3, and he’s failed to score more than 10.3 points in two of his first three games. Next up is a tough road matchup against the Niners. Their defense has allowed 13.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2025, and visiting field generals have averaged 14.9 points against them in their last 10 games.
Matthew Stafford vs. Colts (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Stafford has had a tough statistical start to the season, scoring fewer than 14 points in two of three games while averaging just 14.9 points. While this weekend’s matchup against the Colts opened with a total of 48.5 (O/U), their defense has allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 16.6 points against them in their last 10 games dating back to last year.
C.J. Stroud vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stroud had a good matchup against the Jaguars last week, but he still scored a mere 10.4 fantasy points. He has now failed to score more than 15 points in each of his three games this season, and Stroud has put up more than 16.1 points just three times in his last 20 games. He’s also averaged just 11.5 fantasy points in three career games against the Titans.
Aaron Rodgers vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Rodgers scored 25.7 points in Week 1, but he’s combined to post just 22 points in his last two games. He’s no more than a Superflex option against the Vikings, whose defense has allowed just 11.8 points per game to quarterbacks in their first three games. This game also opened with a low total (41.5 O/U) on DraftKings, so I’d avoid the veteran.
More Sits
• Sam Darnold at Cardinals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Bryce Young at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Cam Ward at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)