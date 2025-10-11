NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Kenneth Walker III Vs. Jaylen Warren
This week’s slate of NFL action presents notable matchups for running backs throughout fantasy football. Starting backs Jaylen Warren and Kennteh Walker III could raise questions among fantasy owners as they debate who deserves to start in Week 6 lineups. Warren and Walker squared off in Week 2, when the Seattle Seahawks took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on the back of a breakout performance from the former second-round pick.
Walker and the Seahawks will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, coming off a narrow 38-35 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. On the other end, Walker and the Steelers will look to build on a 3-1 start entering a matchup versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coming off a bye in Week 5.
Fantasy owners could be delegated to a decision between the two backs for fantasy lineups, but who makes the better case for a Week 6 start?
The Case For Jaylen Warren
Prior to an absence for Pittsburgh’s Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Warren provided fantasy owners with consistent production to start the season despite some inconsistent play from the Steelers' offense as a whole. In his first season as the lead back in Pittsburgh, Warren has eclipsed 13.0 PPR points in each of his first three starts.
A matchup versus Cleveland presents another opportunity for sustained production in Week 6. Given the Browns’ offensive woes, Warren could see a plethora of looks in the backfield as the Steelers work to control the clock and get out to a 4-1 start on the year.
The Case Against Warren
In Warren’s absence, Kenneth Gainwell emerged with one of the best fantasy performances by a running back so far this season. Matched up against Minnesota in Week 4, Gainwell recorded 31.4 points among PPR leagues with a two-touchdown performance.
HIs efficient showing presents doubt over Warren’s volume going forward as Pittsburgh could give Gainwell a larger share of the workload. Rookie back Kaleb Johnson should also see greater volume as he works into the backfield.
The Case For Kenneth Walker III
Despite sharing a backfield with Zach Charbonnet, Walker has sustained encouraging fantasy production for the majority of Seattle’s five games this season. The fourth-year back is averaging nearly five yards per carry and has eclipsed 12.0 PPR points three times in five games.
His consistent production and notable efficiency have helped him carve out a persuasive start case over Warren in a favorable matchup versus an inconsistent Jaguars defense.
The Case Against Walker
Walker has shown regression from his back-to-back 18.0-point performances in Weeks 2 and 3, falling under the 10.0-point mark for the second time this season. Splitting the backfield with Charbonnet, Walker has missed out on several potential touchdown looks in the run game near the goal line which has cost him in each of his last two scoreless games.
A matchup versus the Jaguars could also force Seattle to set its focus on the pass game, given the favorable look versus a lackluster Jacksonville secondary.
The Final Verdict
For their Week 6 matchups, I’m going to pick Warren over Walker in fantasy. Despite efficient production, I feel Warren presents a higher ceiling in an emerging Steelers rushing attack. In a highly contested divisional matchup, Arthur Smith should have no qualms about leaning on his run game in classic AFC North fashion.
Pittsburgh’s budding defense will give rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel a tough test, potentially giving the Steelers’ offense additional possessions.