NFL Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Matthew Golden Vs. Jameson Williams
Two NFC wideouts present an interesting decision for fantasy football owners as they prepare Week 6 lineups. Jameson Williams and Matthew Golden are two of the more prominent deep-threat receivers in the league, serving as key contributors to their respective offensive units.
Williams and the Detroit Lions will look to build on a four-game win streak following a loss to the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. The Lions are coming off a two-possession victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.
Golden and the Packers should be well rested coming off a Week 5 bye, but will look to rebound from a tie in Week 4. A highly touted Packers defense allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys, costing Green Bay a win and forcing a tie for the game.
Fantasy owners will look for big performances from both Golden and Williams in Week 6, but who makes the better case to start over the other?
The Case For Jameson Williams
Entering Week 6, Williams ranks as one of the top deep-threat targets in the NFL, averaging 20.3 yards per reception through four games, which ranks second behind Tyquan Thornton of the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite inconsistent volume throughout the season, Williams mustered a breakout performance in Week 2, racking up a season-high 18.8 points in PPR.
He could manage a similar game-breaking performance versus an inconsistent Chiefs secondary in Week 6. Should Kansas City manage to keep up with a high-powered Lions offense, the passing attack could emerge as the unit’s focal point, potentially opening up looks for Williams.
The Case Against Williams
It’s been hard to rely on the third-year wideout so far this season. Williams has eclipsed the 10.0-point mark just once this season, in his breakout Week 2 performance. Since that game, several consecutive weeks of fantasy regression have followed.
He’s finished inside the top-50 for the position group just once and hasn’t seen consistent volume to record notable production, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta fully emerged as the two leading targets in Detroit’s passing attack.
The Case For Matthew Golden
After back-to-back down weeks to open the season, Golden has emerged as a reliable target for star quarterback Jordan Love, something that’s been hard to come by throughout his tenure in Green Bay thus far. Over the past two games, Golden has hauled in a combined nine of his 10 targets for 110 yards, eclipsing 50 receiving yards in each contest.
His emergence has provided optimism among fantasy owners following a lackluster start to the season. With consistency, Golden could continue to trend in the right direction from a fantasy football standpoint.
The Case Against Golden
Like Williams, Golden has remained inconsistent to start the 2025 season, despite an upward trend over the past two games. Entering Week 6, the rookie wideout has yet to post a top-25 finish among receivers and has eclipsed 10.0 points just twice.
Inconsistency within Green Bay’s offense has also operated against Golden. The Packers are without a reliable No. 1 option in the receiving corps, with a new name taking the lead role each week.
The Final Verdict: Jameson Williams vs. Matthew Golden
I’m going to pick with recent trends over the established breakout and pick Golden over Williams for Week 6. Golden has recorded encouraging volume with consistent production over the past two games, something Williams has yet to show fantasy owners for multiple games in a row.
A favorable matchup versus a lowly Cincinnati Bengals presents an opportunity for a breakout performance, while providing a safe floor for the rookie star to build on. Williams could emerge over the coming weeks, but Golden makes more sense to start for the immediate future.