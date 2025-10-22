NFL Week 8 Start' Em & Sit 'Em: Rico Dowdle Vs. Jordan Mason
Week 8 of the fantasy football season could present decisions among running back groups for managers. In the NFC, Rico Dowdle and Jordan Mason are two solid RB2s who each make respectable cases to start this weekend.
On one hand, Dowdle and the red-hot Carolina Panthers will take on the Buffalo Bills, looking to defend a three-game win streak following the team’s lowly 1-3 start to the year. On the other, Mason and the Minnesota Vikings will go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, coming off a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The two backs have posted comparable production through seven weeks, but who makes a more favorable case to start in Week 8? Here’s who we think deserves to get the nod for fantasy lineups this week:
The Case For Rico Dowdle
Over the past three games, Dowdle’s rushing production has been as efficient and explosive as any back in the NFL. Following an injury to starting back Chuba Hubbard, Dowdle emerged with two consecutive 200-yard performances, eclipsing 30.0 fantasy points among PPR leagues in each outing. While he failed to find the end zone in Week 7, he managed another performance with 75 yards on the ground.
The NFL’s third-leading rusher has exploded onto the fantasy scene and is one of this season’s top sleepers.
The Case Against Dowdle
Despite efficient production, over the past three weeks, Hubbard was re-asserted into a high-volume role alongside the veteran back. Hubbard carved out 14 carries to Dowdle’s 17 despite many expecting the latter to retain dominant volume. Without high-end volume, Dowdle’s fantasy ceiling could be lowered should Hubbard sustain his share of the workload going forward.
The Case For Jordan Mason
While he hasn’t managed the high-end production to that of Dowdle, Mason has sustained consistent output for fantasy owners while veteran back Aaron Jones Sr. has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. As the lead back, Mason has managed four consecutive performances with 10.0 or more fantasy points among PPR leagues, which he projects to maintain going forward.
A matchup versus the league’s 19th-ranked run defense also works in the favor of the Vikings running back.
The Case Against Mason
Like Dowdle, the return of the previous starter could cloud his ceiling in fantasy. With Jones set to return, Mason could see a slight hit in volume out of Minnesota’s backfield. Despite consistent output, his past trend of production alongside Jones raises concerns over his long-term projections. In Weeks 1 and 2, prior to Jones’ injury, Mason failed to record 10.0 PPR points, the only two contests of the season he failed to do so.
The Final Verdict
Given Jones isn’t guaranteed to return in Week 8, Mason makes a compelling case in a more favorable matchup. While both running backs will be without their starting quarterbacks, Jones will be limited in his volume and could find himself entering Thursday’s game without a day of practice under his belt for the week. Mason’s consistent floor and solid ceiling makes a greater case to start than Dowdle in an inconsistent Panthers offense.