Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Saquon Barkley Out Of Top 10
Welcome to Week 8!
This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, David Montgomery, and Bam Knight.
For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!
This week’s risers at RB include D’Andre Swift, Cam Skattebo and Rachaad White, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Chuba Hubbard and Tony Pollard have taken a tumble into the low-end RB2/flex area due to a decline in snaps, touches and fantasy points in recent weeks.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.
Week 8 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Bijan Robinson
ATL
vs. MIA
2
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. TEN
3
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at HOU
4
Josh Jacobs
GB
at PIT
5
De'Von Achane
MIA
at ATL
6
James Cook
BUF
at CAR
7
Rachaad White
TB
at NO
8
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. CHI
9
Javonte Williams
DAL
at DEN
10
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
at NE
11
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. NYG
12
Jordan Mason
MIN
at LAC
13
D'Andre Swift
CHI
at BAL
14
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at PHI
15
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
vs. DAL
16
Jaylen Warren
PIT
vs. GB
17
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. NYJ
18
Breece Hall
NYJ
at CIN
19
Isiah Pacheco
KC
vs. WAS
20
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. BUF
21
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. TB
22
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at KC
23
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
vs. CLE
24
Kimani Vidal
LAC
vs. MIN
25
Tony Pollard
TEN
at IND
26
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. BUF
27
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. SF
28
Tyler Allgeier
ATL
vs. MIA
29
Kyle Monangai
CHI
at BAL
30
Nick Chubb
HOU
vs. SF
31
Kareem Hunt
KC
vs. WAS
32
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
NYG
at PHI
33
Brashard Smith
KC
vs. WAS
34
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. DAL
35
Sean Tucker
TB
at NO
36
Kenneth Gainwell
PIT
vs. GB
37
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. CHI
38
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
vs. CLE
39
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at IND
40
Hassan Haskins
LAC
vs. MIN
41
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at HOU
42
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at ATL
43
Jerome Ford
CLE
at NE
44
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
at CIN
45
Jaydon Blue
DAL
at DEN
46
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
at KC
47
Ty Johnson
BUF
at CAR
48
Zavier Scott
MIN
at LAC
49
Ray Davis
BUF
at CAR
50
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. NYJ
51
Emanuel Wilson
GB
at PIT
52
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
WAS
at KC
53
Dylan Sampson
CLE
at NE
54
Tank Bigsby
PHI
vs. NYG
55
Devin Neal
NO
vs. TB
56
Tyler Badie
DEN
vs. DAL
57
Ameer Abdullah
IND
vs. TEN
58
Will Shipley
PHI
vs. NYG
59
Kyle Juszczyk
SF
at HOU
60
Hunter Luepke
DAL
at DEN