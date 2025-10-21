SI

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley faces the New York Giants in Week 8.

Welcome to Week 8!

This is our first “bye-mageddon,” as six teams (the Cardinals, Lions, Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks) are all off the board. That leaves us without running backs Jahmyr Gibbs, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Travis Etienne Jr., Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, David Montgomery, and Bam Knight.

For the first time since Week 3, there is no international game on the NFL schedule ... so feel free to sleep in on the West Coast!

This week’s risers at RB include D’Andre Swift, Cam Skattebo and Rachaad White, all of whom have very favorable matchups heading into the week. On the flip side, Chuba Hubbard and Tony Pollard have taken a tumble into the low-end RB2/flex area due to a decline in snaps, touches and fantasy points in recent weeks.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the eighth week of the NFL season.

Week 8 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Bijan Robinson

ATL

vs. MIA

2

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. TEN

3

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at HOU

4

Josh Jacobs

GB

at PIT

5

De'Von Achane

MIA

at ATL

6

James Cook

BUF

at CAR

7

Rachaad White

TB

at NO

8

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. CHI

9

Javonte Williams

DAL

at DEN

10

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

at NE

11

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. NYG

12

Jordan Mason

MIN

at LAC

13

D'Andre Swift

CHI

at BAL

14

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at PHI

15

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

vs. DAL

16

Jaylen Warren

PIT

vs. GB

17

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. NYJ

18

Breece Hall

NYJ

at CIN

19

Isiah Pacheco

KC

vs. WAS

20

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. BUF

21

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. TB

22

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at KC

23

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

vs. CLE

24

Kimani Vidal

LAC

vs. MIN

25

Tony Pollard

TEN

at IND

26

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. BUF

27

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. SF

28

Tyler Allgeier

ATL

vs. MIA

29

Kyle Monangai

CHI

at BAL

30

Nick Chubb

HOU

vs. SF

31

Kareem Hunt

KC

vs. WAS

32

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

NYG

at PHI

33

Brashard Smith

KC

vs. WAS

34

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. DAL

35

Sean Tucker

TB

at NO

36

Kenneth Gainwell

PIT

vs. GB

37

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. CHI

38

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

vs. CLE

39

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at IND

40

Hassan Haskins

LAC

vs. MIN

41

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at HOU

42

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at ATL

43

Jerome Ford

CLE

at NE

44

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

at CIN

45

Jaydon Blue

DAL

at DEN

46

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

at KC

47

Ty Johnson

BUF

at CAR

48

Zavier Scott

MIN

at LAC

49

Ray Davis

BUF

at CAR

50

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. NYJ

51

Emanuel Wilson

GB

at PIT

52

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

WAS

at KC

53

Dylan Sampson

CLE

at NE

54

Tank Bigsby

PHI

vs. NYG

55

Devin Neal

NO

vs. TB

56

Tyler Badie

DEN

vs. DAL

57

Ameer Abdullah

IND

vs. TEN

58

Will Shipley

PHI

vs. NYG

59

Kyle Juszczyk

SF

at HOU

60

Hunter Luepke

DAL

at DEN

MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

