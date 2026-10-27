Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Waiver Wire Targets: Jonah Coleman, Kaelon Black, And More

Week 7 is now in our rearview mirror, and it's time to turn our focus to Week 8. Like every week of the fantasy football season, it starts with the waiver wire. We have to take a look at the top options that could be available in your league and who you should be targeting on waivers.



Here, we are going to focus on the running backs. It's the most important position to address on the waiver wire, and there are some solid options this week. We are going to help you find some studs who will help you rack up some wins this week.



RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Coleman is a player we have been saying will eventually take over this starting job at some point this season, dating back to the summer. We saw that come to fruition in Week 7.



On Sunday, Coleman led the backfield, playing on 49% of the offensive snaps, while also carrying the ball a team-high nine times. Not only did he see the most volume, but he was also the most efficient, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, while JK Dobbins averaged just 3.8 yards per carry and RJ Harvey 2.0 yards per carry.



In the passing game, Coleman caught both of his targets for 15 yards. However, Dobbins did get the rushing touchdown, and Harvey caught both of his targets as well for 54 yards and a touchdown. Nevertheless, it looks like Coleman began to take over this backfield in his first game back off of IR, and we don't think he'll ever look back.



RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers



Christian McCaffrey suffered a mild hamstring strain this week. That doesn't mean he's going to miss time, but he could enter Week 8 at less than 100%. Even with CMC healthy, Black had been playing a significant role in the San Francisco rushing attack.



In Week 8, the two backs split snaps almost evenly, with McCaffrey playing on 34 snaps and Black on 31. Black led the team in carries and yards, rushing 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown, while CMC handled seven carries, which he took for 39 yards and a touchdown. While McCaffrey is still handling the majority of the passing-down work, Black could be the primary rusher while the 49ers look to make sure McCaffrey is healthy.



RB Elijah Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles



Mitchell was once the fifth-string running back in Philly, but he could be the starter in Week 8. With both Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley on IR, Saquon Barkley struggled through a hamstring injury all night on Monday Night Football, and Dameon Pierce exited and was not able to return.



It would be a surprise if Pierce suits up next week, and a terrible job by the Eagles' medical staff if Barkley plays. Mitchell looks like he has a great shot at being the team's starting running back in Week 8.



RB Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts



McGowan is a speculative add, but there have been a ton of rumors swirling around a potential Jonathan Taylor trade out of Indianapolis. If Taylor is traded, McGowan is in line to be the Colts' new starter. You should stash him before the trade is made while he's still free. Once the trade deadline passes, you can just drop him if Taylor stays put in Indy.

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