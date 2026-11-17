Week 11 is here, and we have to get our lineups set. The last thing you want is to get stuck with a dud in your lineup. We are here to help you avoid one of those duds who can sink your week.

We understand that this could be a tough week to bench some of these guys because of all the injuries and bye weeks; nevertheless, we are going to give you some players you should consider benching. These are our top must-sit fantasy football running backs for Week 11.

Must-Sit Running Backs: Week 11

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

If you have to start Jeanty in your flex, you can, but you shouldn't be excited about it. The volume isn't there; he hasn't scored a touchdown in three weeks, and he hasn't been efficient.

To make matters worse, the Raiders will be facing a Denver Broncos defense, with a rookie quarterback making his second-career start. This could be an offense we avoid altogether by the time we make it to the weekend.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

One strong fantasy game is not enough for us to hop back on board with Hampton or anyone in this terrible offense. It was great to see him take 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, but we aren't ready to overlook the entire year because he had a strong week against a sinking Ravens team. If the volume at least stays high this week, we would be more willing to go back to him in the future.

Even in a strong matchup against the lowly New York Jets, we are hesitant to start Hampton this week. At best, he should be viewed as a risky flex option with potential upside.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

This only applies if Kenneth Walker does return this week. We are currently treating Walker as if he will play in Week 11. If we get to a point where Walker is eventually ruled out, then do not bench Johnson.

Nevertheless, if Walker plays, we would not be starting Johnson this week. We expect him to fall right back into the same role he was in prior to Walker's groin injury. He had one game all season that you would be happy with while Walker is healthy; two if you're happy with 34 yards and a touchdown.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

We are moving off both Jones and Mason this week. Neither of them has been any good when both of them are healthy, and that is the case this week.

They also have a terrible matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this week, who are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Bench them both.

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