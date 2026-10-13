Omarion Hampton, Dameon Pierce, And More Must-Sit Fantasy Football Running Backs For Week 6

We have reached Week 6, and it's time to get our fantasy football lineups set. The toughest and most important position to get right is the running backs. You do not want to end up with a dud in your lineup this week, and we are going to help you avoid them. These are our top fantasy football must-sit running backs for Week 6.

Must-Sit Running Backs: Week 6

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

This is a tough one for me, because Hampton was my breakout running back of the year, but things have gone sideways in a hurry for the Chargers. In Week 5, Hampton played fewer snaps than both Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. While he still led the team in carries, he was vastly outperformed by Vidal. Hampton rushed 14 times for 33 yards at 2.4 yards per carry, while Vidal rushed eight times for 57 yards and a touchdown at 7.1 yards per carry.

You don't want to start anyone on the Chargers this week in Kansas City against an undefeated Chiefs team coming off a bye. So you certainly don't want to start a struggling running back with volume uncertainty.

RB RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos

With Sean Payton back to calling plays, it was back to a whole lot of JK Dobbins. In Week 5, Dobbins carried the ball 18 times, was targeted twice, and played on a season-high 52% of snaps. Harvey, on the other hand, rushed three times for seven yards and failed to catch his only target.

To make matters significantly worse, the Broncos will be playing the Seattle Seahawks defense this week. They are going to really struggle to move the ball at all this week, so there is no reason to have Harvey anywhere near your lineup.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

This comes down to game script over anything else. Washington travels across the country to play against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers this week. They are going to get blown out, and we don't see them being able to run the ball much at all in the second half. The pass-catching backs in Washington are better options this week, but we don't want to start any of them either.

RB Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles

I've been going back and forth on this, but Pierce ultimately ends up as a sit for this week. This is with the assumption that Saquon Barkley will not be able to return. The issue is that Pierce just isn't very good. He's a fourth-string running back who carried the ball 11 times for 14 yards last week and turned five targets into -2 yards.

Granted, the Jags are a brutal matchup, and the Carolina Panthers are the fifth-best fantasy matchup in the league for running backs, but that was awful. There is a chance that the volume ends up being enough or he falls into the end zone, but we are trying to find a better option than Pierce.

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