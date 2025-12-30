Josh Jacobs Struggles Open Door for Wilson and Brooks in Week 18



Josh Jacobs, a reliable fantasy contributor for much of the season, has struggled late due to injuries and declining production. In his last two games, he has underperformed, leaving fantasy managers searching for alternatives as the playoffs continue.

With the Packers’ playoff position already secured, Jacobs may be rested in Week 18. This creates an opportunity for backups Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks to see increased playing time and potentially deliver fantasy value in the final week. Let’s take a closer look at what this means for fantasy managers.

Emanuel Wilson And Chris Brooks Upward Trajectory

Over the past two weeks, Emanuel Wilson has seen an increase in his snap share. In Week 16, he played 33 snaps (46% of offensive plays) and turned that opportunity into 14 carries for 82 yards, totaling 8.2 fantasy points. In Week 17, he logged 17 snaps (36%) and produced 3 carries for 16 yards along with 1 reception for 8 yards, finishing with 3.4 fantasy points.

Wilson has previously shown strong fantasy production when given an expanded role. In Weeks 11 and 12, while filling in for an injured Josh Jacobs, he scored 13.9 fantasy points on 39 snaps (71%) in Week 11 and followed that up with 26.5 fantasy points on 37 snaps (56%) in Week 12.

With Josh Jacobs potentially sidelined this week, Wilson could lead the Packers’ backfield. Chris Brooks may also factor in after playing 21 snaps (45% of offensive plays) in Week 17, giving both backs an opportunity to step into larger roles.

Josh Jacob’s Late Season Struggles

In Josh Jacobs’ last two games, when fantasy playoff matchups mattered most, he failed to deliver. In Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, Jacobs scored just 4.8 fantasy points on 12 carries for 36 yards, added 2 receptions for 12 yards, and lost a fumble. He played only 28 snaps, accounting for 39% of the Packers’ offensive plays.

His struggles continued in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, where he totaled just 1.3 fantasy points on 4 carries for 3 yards and 1 reception for 1 yard. His playing time dipped further, logging only 13 snaps (28% of offensive plays). Some attribute Jacobs’ struggles to lingering knee and ankle injuries he has battled throughout the season.

Before these two disappointing performances, Jacobs had been remarkably consistent. Over a 13-week span, he averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game and scored fewer than 10 fantasy points only once, Week 11 against the Giants, when he exited early due to injury.

Green Bay Packers Week 18 Outlook

The Packers face the Vikings in Week 18, who rank 9th-best against opposing running backs in fantasy. With the Packers locked in as the 7th seed in the playoffs, Josh Jacobs is likely to be rested, giving second-string RB Emanuel Wilson and third-string RB Chris Brooks an opportunity to lead the backfield.

This could mark the end of Jacobs’ fantasy season, meaning managers still active in Week 18 will need to look for alternatives. For those who rode Jacobs all season, it’s a tough reality: the player who carried them to this point may ultimately falter when it mattered most in the playoffs.

More Fantasy Sports On Si News