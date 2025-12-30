Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Tyler Shough, Emanuel Wilson, Parker Washington, and 9 More Week 18 Waiver Wire Adds

Welcome to the Week 18 FAAB Report!

While many fantasy football leagues are over, there are still some that are playing through the Week 18 whistle, so we're here for one last 2025 FAAB report. There is officially no reason to save up any FAAB at this point in the year, so it’s time to go all-in on whoever is going to help you win. No tomorrow!

As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 18.

(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)

Quarterback

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks down field during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

If you're going to pick up one quarterback this week, make it Tyler Shough. The likely Offensive Rookie of the Year has been playing great lately and has 17 or more fantasy points in five straight games. While his Week 18 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons isn't great, Shough is our priority waiver wire pickup at quarterback this week.

QB Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers

While it's no sure thing that Malik Willis will start against the Minnesota Vikings this week, he's coming off a 35-point fantasy performance and is worth an add just in case Jordan Love doesn't play. While he probably won't score 35 points if he starts, Willis is a worthy waiver wire add.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers need to beat the Baltimore Ravens in order to make the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers put up 21 fantasy points against the Ravens just four weeks ago. While that doesn't mean he'll do so again, Rodgers is worth a look if you're desperate at quarterback.

Running Back

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a gain against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second quarter during their football game Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

While Emmanuel Wilson isn't a sure thing to start this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers don't have anything to play for and will likely rest Josh Jacobs. Assuming that happens, Emmanuel Wilson immediately becomes a top-15 fantasy football running back this week.

RB Malik Davis, Dallas Cowboys

Malik Davis put up 103 rushing yards on 20 carries after Javonte Williams left with a shoulder injury last week, and is in line to start against the New York Giants if Williams can't suit up. With the Cowboys having nothing to play for, Davis is a quality waiver wire add as it's unlikely that Dallas will push Williams to play.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

While it's hard to get excited about adding Audric Estime, he's also coming off a 14-carry, 94-yard game with a touchdown. If you lose out on Wilson and Davis, Estime is a solid consolation prize heading into his matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide Receiver

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is forced out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

WR Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington was in this spot last week, and we're leaving him here this week. Washington has seen 10 targets in each of the Jaguars' last two games and has topped 100 receiving yards in each of those games. He's a must-add this week.

WR Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan surprisingly saw nine targets last week and responded with seven catches for 114 receiving yards, so we'll go with the hot hand here. The Buccaneers need to win this week, so McMillan is a solid desperation play.

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots

Kyle Williams has had a strange rookie season, but he'll likely be starting for the New England Patriots this week as they deal with injuries to Mack Hollins and off-the-field issues with Stefon Diggs. While Williams hasn't caught more than three passes in a game all season, he should see enough volume to be useful against the Miami Dolphins this week.

Tight End

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

AJ Barner hasn't topped 50 receiving yards since Week 10, but he's scored in back-to-back games and has put up double-digit fantasy points in both games. With the Seahawks still having something to play for, Barner is firmly in play for this weekend.

TE Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Jake Tonges started for an injured George Kittle last week and put up seven catches for 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. We'll have to keep an eye on Kittle's status for this weekend, but Tonges is a great start if Kittle sits.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Chig Okonkwo has had a disappointing fantasy season, ranking as TE24 on the year. However, he has scored in back-to-back games and has accumulated 15 combined targets in those contests. While he's a risky play against the Jaguars this week, Okonkwo is an interesting streaming option.