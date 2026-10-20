Pat Freiermuth & Tyler Higbee Headline Week 7 Fantasy Football Must-Start Tight Ends

If your draft-day tight end is giving you weekly headaches, you're not alone. The gap between elite TE1s and the rest of the field is wider than ever, leaving fantasy managers constantly searching for a streaming savior. When a sleeper tight end end sees sustained target volume, high route rates, and high-value end-zone looks, he becomes more than a desperation play. Whether you need a bye-week fill-in or a high-upside alternative to an underperforming starter, here are the top tight ends positioned to outshine their Week 7 projections.

Hunter Henry: New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

Henry's Red-Zone Role Could Deliver Another Fantasy Payday

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry has established a stable floor in New England's passing offense, earning at least four targets in four of his last five games. He logged back-to-back weeks with touchdown receptions, solidifying his role as a preferred option in the scoring area. The Bears feature a competitive defense, but they have shown vulnerability when defending tight ends inside the 20-yard line. Running a route on over 73% of dropbacks with a steady 19% target share, Henry offers both a dependable target floor and legitimate touchdown equity. He deserves immediate consideration as a starter in Week 7.

Tyler Higbee: Los Angeles Rams @ Las Vegas Raiders

A Favorable Matchup Makes Higbee a Sneaky Streamer

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) drops a pass in the end zone as Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) defends during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higbee continues to be a relaible safety valve, posting 24 receptions on 29 targets through six games with an efficient 82.8% catch rate. Las Vegas enters Week 7 allowing 14.7 half-PPR points per game to tight ends alongside six touchdowns surrendered to the position. While Higbee's weekly target depth isn't elite, his strong route participation and red-zone involvement against a leaking Raiders secondary creates immense upside.

Pat Freiermuth: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Freiermuth Could Capitalize on a Defense That Gives Up Points

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) looks on during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freiermuth has been a high-efficiency touchdown converter this season, recording four touchdowns through the first six games despite moderate overall target volume. New Orleans enters Week 7 allowing 14.1 half-PPR points per game to tight ends, making them one of the top matchups on the slate for fantasy tight ends. Freiermuth's route percentage and end-zone targets makes him an appealing start in touchdown-heavy formats.

Harold Fannin Jr.: Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans

Fannin Jr. Offers the Kind of Upside Fantasy Managers Need

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Operating as an intriguing option outside the consensus elite ranks, Fannin Jr. has quietly expanded his route tree over the past three games. Tennessee's defense has struggled to contain athletic tight ends over the middle, surrendering above-average yards per route run to the position. For managers in need of ceiling rather than a safe floor, Fannin Jr.'s athletic profile and growing target share makes him a high-upside option who could outperform baseline Week 7 rankings.

Darren Waller: Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waller's Target Share Keeps Him in the TE1 Conversation

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller has quietly maintained a solid presence in Carolina's passing attack, averaging 4.3 targets and 3.3 receptions per game with a high catch rate over 80%. He remains a core fixture inside the 20 with four red-zone targets on the season. The Buccaneers' defense has been prone to allowing chunk plays over the middle to tight ends, giving Waller plenty of room to operate as a high-efficiency safety valve for Bryce Young.

Final Verdict: Who Is Worth the Risk?

When setting your Week 7 lineup, structure your decision around whether your roster needs a safe floor or maximum upside.

Safe PPR Options: Henry & Higbee lead the group. Henry offers the most complete blend of target volume and red-zone usage, while Higbee benefits from a Raiders defense that struggles against tight ends.

Touchdown-Dependent Starts: Freiermuth sits firmly in this tier. His matchup against the Saints provides immediate scoring upside if he is fully healthy.

Deeper-League Option: Look to Fannin Jr. for yardage upside.