Philadelphia Eagles And 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 3 Must-Start Defenses

Due to injuries across the league and several other factors, there are a good number of defenses in Week 3 of fantasy football with high upside. Here are four of the best defenses that fantasy managers can have in their lineup for this week.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) tackled Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few days ago, the Eagles would by no means be one of the best defenses to have in Week 3 of fantasy football, but after the Caleb Williams injury, they are. The Eagles could be facing the Bears QB2, Tyson Bagent, who has limited NFL experience: four career starts. However, a report on Sep. 22 revealed he might not even play, as he is currently in concussion protocol. QB3, Case Keenum, would then be the starter. Neither him or Bagent has started a game since 2023.

The Bears, who have relied heavily on their run game this season, leading the NFL in rushing attempts per game 35.0, with a backup QB, would like to become a predictable offense. An Eagles team littered with talent should be able to capitalize on that and have one of the best fantasy performances of any team this week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is just simple. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins, and the Dolphins’ offense is flat-out terrible. Through two games they they are averaging the ninth-fewest passing yards per game and the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 88.0. The two teams they played in 2026 thus far, the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers, placed inside the top-10 of the highest-scoring defenses in fantasy football the week they played them. The Raiders were tied for D/ST3 in Week 1, and the 49ers were tied for D/ST7 in Week 2.

The Chiefs have already shown they can shut down a much higher-caliber defense when they faced the Denver Broncos in Week 1. That week in fantasy, they ranked as D/ST6.

Carolina Panthers

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (99) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After giving up 59 points in Week 1, the Carolina Panthers' defense bounced back in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, holding them to just six points. They finished as D/ST1 in fantasy football in Week 2. They have a chance to be amongst one of the higher-scoring defenses again in fantasy in Week 3, as they will take on the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns took down a disappointing Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in Week 2, winning 23-19, but that does not erase all the question marks they have on offense. In 2025, the Browns were tied for throwing the third most interceptions in the NFL, 19. They have just thrown one so far in 2026, but the Panthers could help these issues pop up again. In Week 2, Carolina had three interceptions, including one INT that they returned for a TD.

Los Angeles Rams

Sep 21, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) before a game aNew York Giants at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a disappointing Week 1 against the 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams in Aaron Donald’s return game looked to be an elite defense. They held the New York Giants to just six points and finished tied for D/ST5 in fantasy football for the week.

In Week 3, they will play the Denver Broncos. Denver's offense did have a bounce-back game in Week 2, but the defensive line and elite secondary of Los Angeles should be able to find some avenue to produce fantasy points against Denver. The Broncos have thrown an INT in each game they have played this season, and QB Bo Nix took four sacks in Week 1.

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