Philadelphia Eagles And 3 Other Fantasy Football Week 6 Must-Sit Defenses

There are several defenses that are set up to have atrocious fantasy football performances in Week 6. With that, here are four defenses no one should have in their starting fantasy lineups this week.

Green Bay Packers

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) during the game at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 5, the Green Bay Packers defense had an unbelievable week, ranking tied for D/ST1. Despite that, fantasy managers should entirely avoid playing them in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green Bay, outside of Week 5, in Weeks 1-4 ranked as D/ST28 in fantasy. Their opponent, the Cowboys, also, despite having a down week as an offense in Week 5, should bounce back against the Packers.

Dallas is currently averaging the seventh-most points per game in the NFL, at 27.6. They have scored over 30 points every week this season except last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also, high-scoring games between the Cowboys and Packers have become commonplace. In the two teams' last four games against each other, Dallas has averaged 31.0 points per game.

Dallas Cowboys

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' Jaishawn Barham, Quinnen Williams, Otito Ogbonnia, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Shemar James look on REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

The Dallas Cowboys have continually failed to be a good fantasy defense, and did so in an ideal spot in Week 5 against the Buccaneers, with their rookie QB, Jalon Daniels, making his first career road start. So going into Week 6 against a matchup against Green Bay, with their failures in better spots they are best seated at this point not even on a fantasy roster, but on waivers.

One area the Packers offense should be able to hurt Dallas is with their passing game. They are currently averaging the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL, 271.0. The Cowboys are giving up the 12th most passing yards per game in the NFL, 227.0.

Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) is seen against the the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers have continually exceeded expectations in regard to the play of their offense. Their Week 6 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, rank as D/ST29 in fantasy thus far in 2026, and with their opponent being Carolina, they are a must-sit.

Carolina is currently averaging the fourth most points per game in the NFL, 30.3. They are also averaging the second most passing yards per game in the NFL, 301.3. Defending the pass happens to be one of the Eagles’ most vulnerable parts of their defense. So far, they are allowing the seventh most passing yards per game in the league, 238.8.

Atlanta Falcons

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) reacts during the second half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Chicago Bears offense having the week they had in Week 5, many fantasy managers may be seeking out their opponent’s defense in Week 6 to plug into their starting lineup: the Atlanta Falcons. While it may seem like a good idea, they should steer clear of doing so.

Bears starting QB, Caleb Williams, has a real chance to play this week, which would elevate their offense. In a full season with Williams in 2025, the Bears averaged the ninth-most points per game in the NFL, 25.7. Even with the Bears playing QB backups, an opposing defense did have a bad fantasy outing against Chicago. In Week 3, Philadelphia finished as D/ST28 against them.

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