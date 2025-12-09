Pittsburgh Steelers and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 15 Fantasy Football

Defense wins championships, or so they like to say that they do. Defensive scoring varies immensely in Fantasy Football leagues. It seems like no league operates with the exact same scoring criteria, but they do all go along the same lines of yards allowed, sacks, turnovers, etc. That is where our focus lies when breaking down the best defensive units. That is what helps us list of these three defensive units as must-starts in Week 15 Fantasy Football.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs Jets)

In a year of a wide-open NFL, the league seems to be for-the-taking. If you get hot at the right time, you shall succeed. The Jaguars are one team that is ultra hot right now, having surged to a record of 9-4.

The Jaguars are the FPI 10th best defense in the NFL. They are 11th in Total Defense, 10th in Points Allowed, and 1st in Rushing Yards Allowed. The Jaguars are also 3rd in Takeaways per Game. They face the FPI 30th best offense in the NFL, so this all trends well. TIAA Bank Stadium is generally the biggest home field advantage in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles (vs Raiders)

Coming off of a brutal Monday Night loss, the Eagles have a perfect get-right game here against the Raiders. The Raiders are actually 14th in Total Offense, but 24th in Points per Game and they are the FPI 29th best offense in the NFL. The Raiders allow the most Sacks per Game in the NFL and they are 17th in Giveaways.

The Eagles happen to be 9th in Points Allowed, 15th in Sacks, and 14th in Takeaways. Nothing here shines too bright, but the Eagles are an above-average group, well-fitted to breakdown a bad Raiders offense in Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs Dolphins)

Alex Highsmith was excellent stopping the run Sunday. Really stellar performance all-around with the game-sealing sack. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/ua2NwpLEBr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 9, 2025

The Steelers have looked a bit improved on defense in recent weeks. It would only make sense as they do have some premier defensive players in the league — TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward.

A unit that was 32nd in Passing Yards Allowed has risen up to 28th. This is bad, but clearly an improving unit if they rose four spots in a short-time. The Steelers are 6th in Sacks and 2nd in Takeaways.

The Dolphins are 14th in Sacks Allowed and 23rd in Giveaways. They are also 25th in Total Offense, 22nd in Points per Game, and they travel on the road to play a cold game in which Tua Tagoliavoa has historically struggled tremendously.

