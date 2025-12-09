The Kansas City Chiefs, The Dallas Cowboys, And Three More Week 15 D/ST To Target On The Waiver Wire

It’s Week 15, and we’re back with another round of D/ST advice. If you missed last week’s edition, catch up here. This week, several defenses stand out with favorable matchups, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

As always, the D/STs we highlight are rostered in fewer than 50% of ESPN leagues, making them prime waiver-wire targets. Let’s break down the top five options to consider for your Week 15 lineup.

Kansas City Chiefs 24%

The Chiefs have struggled defensively this season, ranking 22nd overall in fantasy and averaging just 4.8 points per game. Over the past five weeks, their production has dipped even further, averaging only 0.8 points per game.

This week, they look to rebound against the Los Angeles Chargers, who rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing defenses. The matchup gives Kansas City a chance to bounce back after a rough stretch.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked seven times last week against the Eagles and is playing with a broken hand. This gives the Chiefs plenty of opportunities to generate turnovers and rack up fantasy points.

Dallas Cowboys 12%

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled as a defensive unit this season, ranking 29th in fantasy points and averaging just 2.8 points per game. They are coming off a tough outing against the Lions, allowing 44 total points and scoring -3 fantasy points. This marked the sixth time this season the Cowboys have posted negative fantasy points in a game.

On the bright side, they face the Minnesota Vikings this week, who rank 30th against opposing defenses in fantasy points allowed.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has thrown 10 interceptions in seven games, giving the Cowboys a strong opportunity to force turnovers and rebound after a difficult week.

Jacksonville Jaguars 41 %

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the best defenses in fantasy this season, ranking 7th overall and averaging 7.8 points per game. They are coming off another strong performance in Week 14, scoring 11 fantasy points—marking the sixth time this season they’ve reached double digits.

In Week 15, they face the New York Jets, who rank 27th against opposing defenses in fantasy points allowed.

It’s unclear who will start at quarterback for the Jets between Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, or Brady Cook—but regardless, the Jaguars’ surging defense should have plenty of opportunities to generate turnovers and rack up fantasy points.

San Francisco 49ers 23%

The San Francisco 49ers defense has struggled in fantasy this season, ranking 26th and averaging just 3.8 points per game. However, they are starting to heat up at the right time.

They’ve scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games, putting up 10 against the Panthers in Week 12 and 12 against the Browns in Week 13 before their Week 14 bye.

In Week 15, they face the Tennessee Titans and rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who rank 30th against opposing defenses in fantasy points allowed. This matchup gives the 49ers plenty of opportunities to maintain their recent momentum.

Chicago Bears 13%

The Chicago Bears are the 22nd-ranked defense in fantasy, averaging 5.3 points per game. They have been a fairly consistent unit this season, scoring at least six points in over half of their games.

They are coming off a modest two-point performance against the Packers last week and will look to rebound in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns rank 29th against opposing defenses in fantasy and will start rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders had a strong outing last week, accounting for four offensive touchdowns against the Titans, but he still has much to prove. This inexperience gives the Bears a good opportunity to force turnovers and generate fantasy points.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News