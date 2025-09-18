Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mason, And 6 More Player Props To Optimize Start-Sit Decisions
We can learn a lot from looking at the Las Vegas line on player props and use that information to figure out what they think our fantasy players are going to do on any given week. We picked out some of the player props we found most interesting on DraftKings Sportsbook, and we will break down what those props are telling us about the upcoming week.
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
DK: Passing Yards 240+ (-108)
This is a very interesting line if you own any of the Miami Dolphins' weapons. Tua is projected to throw the fourth-most passing yards this week based on his odds. Only Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, and Baker Mayfield have better odds, and Mayfield is -110 to Tua's -108. Interestingly enough, he has better odds to reach 240+ yards than the opposing QB on Thursday Night Football, Josh Allen. Las Vegas clearly thinks that the Dolphins will be getting blown out, and Tua is going to pile up garbage-time points. This could be good news for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'Von Achane.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
DK: Passing Yards 190+ (-111)
This is not great if you are hoping for a bounce back from AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith. This line is by far the lowest in the league. Spencer Rattler, Tyrod Taylor, and Carson Wentz all have their line set at 210+, and both Wentz and Taylor are expected to hit that mark. Vegas is expecting another low-volume passing day from Hurts this week.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
DK: Rushing Yards 90+ (-110)
Currently, Taylor is projected by Vegas to be your rushing leader this week against the Tennessee Titans. No player has their line set above 90+ yet this week, and Saquon Barkley is the only running back to match it. However, Taylor has a slightly better chance of hitting that number.
RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
DK: Rushing Yards 80+ (+100)
This is a bigger number than we expected for Mason. Vegas clearly believes that he is going to get all the work and have a big game on the ground against a terrible Cincinnati Bengals defense. If you are wondering if you should throw him in your lineup this week, the odds certainly think you should.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
DK: Receiving Yards 70+ (-121)
The injury to Joe Burrow has knocked Chase off the top of the mountain, with a handful of wide receivers now expected to post more receiving yards than him. Interestingly, one of the receivers who jumped on him will be in this same game and has also lost their starting quarterback. Of course, we are talking about Justin Jefferson. This makes sense, though, because Burrow to Jake Browning is a huge drop off. JJ McCarthy has not shown enough to make us sure that he's all that much better than Carson Wentz at this point in his career.
WR Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos
DK: Receiving Yards 40+ (-117)
Franklin is quickly gaining ground on Courtland Sutton in Las Vegas. Sutton now has his line set at 60+ (+111). If Franklin has another big game, and Sutton isn't a major part of the offense, we could see these two receivers with almost identical receiving yard props next week.
TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
DK: Receiving Yards 40+ (-106)
This feels like a high bar for Pitts, but Vegas apparently believes that he will continue to produce. We aren't so sure about that, but based on this, he should be considered a clear TE1.
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
DK: Receiving Yards 40+ (-126)
Johnson is another tight end that Vegas believes in this week. He has seen a ton of volume and been the best tight end in fantasy football through two weeks. His results do look repeatable, and oddsmakers believe they will be.
