Ja'Marr Chase And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 3
Through the first two weeks of the fantasy football season, several players have outperformed expectations, sometimes thanks to favorable matchups, unsustainable efficiency, or fluky touchdowns. While it’s tempting to ride the hot hand, savvy managers know when to cash in before regression sets in. Selling high doesn’t mean giving up on good players; it means recognizing when a player’s trade value is at its peak and using that leverage to strengthen your roster for the long haul.
Check out last week’s sell-high candidates here to see how our picks performed. Now, as we head into Week 3, here are a few players you should consider selling high.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase, the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football, is coming off a huge Week 2 performance, totaling 36.5 fantasy points. He caught 14 of 16 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown. Most of that production came after Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning entered the game, following Joe Burrow’s early exit due to a turf toe injury. Burrow is expected to miss up to three months, possibly the entire season. While Chase and Browning appear to have some chemistry, Chase’s fantasy upside takes a significant hit with the likely drop-off in quarterback play. Now is the time to sell high while his value is still at its peak.
Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins is coming off back-to-back solid performances. In Week 1, he posted 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, adding 2 receptions for 5 yards, good for 14.8 fantasy points. In Week 2, he followed that up with 14 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, along with 1 reception for 9 yards, totaling 15.5 fantasy points.
At first glance, Dobbins appears to be trending in the right direction. However, a deeper look reveals some concerning trends. In Week 1, he played 53% of the snaps, while rookie RJ Harvey was on the field for 29%. In Week 2, Dobbins’ snap share dropped to 45%, with Harvey’s rising to 33%.
The Broncos selected Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which suggests they view him as a significant part of their future plans. His increasing workload could signal trouble for Dobbins’ long-term fantasy value. Now might be the best time to sell high before a true timeshare develops.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Warren is coming off back-to-back solid performances. In Week 1, he logged 11 carries for 37 yards and added 2 receptions for 22 yards and a receiving touchdown, totaling 13.9 fantasy points. In Week 2, he improved with 14 carries for 48 yards and 4 receptions for 86 yards, finishing with 17.4 fantasy points.
Warren has been the most productive running back on the team, especially after signing a two-year contract extension just before the season started. However, the biggest concern is the apparent 50/50 split in the Steelers’ backfield. Through two weeks, Warren has played 61 total snaps, while Kenneth Gainwell is close behind with 56.
Unless Warren sees a significant increase in snap share, it will be difficult for him to sustain this level of production. Sell high now while his value is at its peak.
Buffalo Bills RB James Cook
Through the first two weeks of the season, James Cook has been the RB1 in fantasy football. In Week 1, he recorded 13 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, along with 5 receptions for 58 yards, totaling 21.2 fantasy points. In Week 2, he exploded for 21 carries, 132 yards, and 2 touchdowns, adding 1 catch for 3 yards, good for 26.5 fantasy points. That gives him a combined total of 47.7 fantasy points through two weeks.
While Cook has been highly productive, there are some red flags when projecting his rest-of-season outlook. He played just 56% of the snaps in Week 1 and 47% in Week 2, a relatively low snap share for a top-tier fantasy back. Additionally, goal-line work remains a concern with Josh Allen under center. Allen has recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, which caps Cook’s scoring upside near the goal line.
If you can, consider selling high on Cook now in exchange for a more established player with a more secure workload and higher long-term ceiling.