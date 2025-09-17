Ja'Marr Chase And 3 More Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Ahead Of Week 3

Ja’Marr Chase in his 7 games without Burrow:



2 Rec / 26 Yards

4 Rec / 81 Yards

11 Rec / 149 Yards / 1 TD

3 Rec / 29 Yards

4 Rec / 64 Yards

3 Rec / 41 Yards

4 Rec / 19 Yards



11.1 Fantasy Points Per Game



Trade him away if you can get an elite level player in return🤝