Quinn Ewers' NFL Debut Tops Must-Watch Matchups in Week 16 Fantasy Football

There are so many storylines over the course of the NFL season. This leads to intriguing matchups of must-watch demands. I like to think of sports as an alternative form of reality television. Nonetheless, it is entertainment. I love to watch the chess match that happens between many internal matchups within a game itself. These are some great, must-watch matchups in Week 16 that can make or break your week.

Dak Prescott vs Chargers Defense

The Cowboys are considered the best passing offense in the NFL. Prescott has worked both George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb into Top-10 pieces at their position with Top-3 upside. However, he runs into a buzz saw this week as the Chargers are 1st versus Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers both. Prescott is a must-start, but with reduced upside.

Justin Herbert vs Cowboys Defense

This is a very lopsided defensive battle. The Cowboys, unlike the Chargers, are among the worst defenses in the NFL. They are 32nd versus Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers both. Herbert is with QB1 upside this week, and I will be using him in many DFS lineups.

Quinn Ewers vs Bengals Defense

Here are Quinn Ewers highlights from last season.



One of things that I love about Ewers is how effortless his long throws look.



I’m not sure how his college performance will translate to the pros but I’m excited to find out. #PhinsUp #MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/5rZI43tSlp — Big E (@ian693) December 17, 2025

I am not sure that you can start Ewers in anything but a 2-QB league. However, he does have a very soft spot to debut his NFL career. The Bengals are 31st versus Quarterbacks. Look to Ewers to use Darren Waller a lot as the Bengals are generationally bad versus the Tight End.

Derrick Henry vs Patriots Run Stop

The Patriots are the 2nd best run stop in the NFL, allowing just (70) Yards per Game and (5) Total Touchdowns to the position. However, James Cook went 22-for-107 and 2 Touchdowns in Week 15 against the Patriots. Maybe the tides are turning? I still like Henry this week, despite a questionable matchup.

Quinshon Judkins vs Bills Run Stop

For a game that could become a blowout, there is promise in one aspect for the Browns. The Bills are far-worst in Touchdowns Allowed to Running Backs (18). Judkins is a high-volume back that could find the end zone on a nice day, if they do not fall behind too quickly.

Jakobi Meyers vs Broncos Coverage

ESPN Sources:: Six weeks after trading for him, the Jaguars are finalizing a three-year contract extension for WR Jakobi Meyers that ties him to Jacksonville through the 2028 season. Meyers was scheduled to be a free agent after this season but not anymore. pic.twitter.com/Py4mPLtL3O — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2025

The Broncos are 3rd best versus Wide Receivers, allowing the least Touchdowns (5) on of any team. Meyers will not be shadowed by Surtain. In fact, Surtain plans to shadow Brian Thomas Jr. Perhaps Meyers can get open in this little advantage here, but it will still be hard for the newly contracted wideout.

DK Metcalf vs Lions Coverage

The Cowboys have held a wide lead as the worst team versus Wide Receivers. The Lions are closing in on them, allowing (172.0) Yards per Game and (20) Touchdowns. We should expect to see Rodgers get Metcalf involved against his former rival.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: