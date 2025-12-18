Fantasy Football Week 16 WR/CB Matchups: Jauan Jennings Rises, George Pickens Falls

Wide Receiver vs Cornerback matchups tend to be hot in the market for weekly analysis'. People love to see these battles as they are the closest thing we have to a 1v1 on the football field. In a great matchup, a player can win you the week. In a bad matchup, they can lose you the week. The matchups are not as straightforward as you think, so it is important to dissect them all and find the best, and worst matchups of the week.

PROJECTED SHADOW COVERAGES

Zay Flowers vs Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez continues to be among the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He plays mostly on the right side of the field, allowing the 2nd least amount of Fantasy Points on this side of the field (Jamel Dean). Gonzalez has the pleasure of hosting Flowers, who plays 60% on the left side (matched up with Gonzalez). Flowers has (2) Touchdowns on the year, and he is extremely unlikely to find his third this week.

Brian Thomas Jr. vs Patrick Surtain II

Surtain ranks 6th best in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route (out of 96). Thomas Jr. has struggled himself, achieving just (0.32) Fantasy Points per Route Run — below average. Thomas Jr., however, is much better versus man coverage, being a vertical, ball-tracking threat. I wouldn't mind trying the upside in this matchup.

Jaylen Waddle vs DJ Turner

PFF has charged DJ Turner with allowing just 22 yards in coverage over the last 3 games.



He averages just 26.5 yards allowed per game this season. pic.twitter.com/PqA4zn0TvG — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 28, 2025

For as bad as the Bengals are defensively, they are actually the 6th best unit versus Wide Receivers. Much of this is thanks to Turner. Waddle is too good to flop in this matchup, but it will neither prove easy. Waddle is a must-start to his volume and skillset.

HIGH-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS

Chimere Dike vs Chamarri Conner

The Chiefs are 9th best versus Wide Receivers. Conner is the far-worst in this unit, allowing (0.37) Fantasy Points per Route Run. This is not a shadow, but Conner plays 91% in the slot where Dike plays it 73% of the time. Dike is a boom-or-bust player, and so we can have confidence in one big play to pan out.

DK Metcalf vs Lions Coverage

Metcalf seems to lack a ton of volume, but he provides when asked. Metcalf is highly explosive with (14.7) Yards per Reception. I do think that the increasing workloads of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Adam Thielen will help Metcalf get out of tough coverage looks.

The Lions are 31st versus Wide Receivers. The only promise I have seen as been when DJ Reed has shadowed, and he will not be doing that today.

Jauan Jennings vs Colts Coverage

Jauan Jennings is earning the escalators and incentives added to his contract.



•$1.5 million escalator for 50% of snaps ✅

•6 TD $667k escalator (he has 7) ✅

•$1.6m incentive for at least 35 offensive snaps in 10 games ✅



Jennings can trigger additional:



•$667k escalator… pic.twitter.com/V8FqOOi8xd — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 17, 2025

The Colts are 25th versus Wide Receivers and trending downwards with a much worse offensive outlook. The Colts also play man coverage at an above-average rate. Jennings is 70% more efficient versus man coverage.

Jennings is the 7th most targeted Red Zone Wide Receiver in the NFL. He should have a great chance to score again with Pearsall potentially out.

Nico Collins vs Raiders Coverage

The Raiders are not as bad defensively as many people may think. However, they should lack in this matchup against Collins. The Raiders are 23rd versus Wide Receivers, allowing the 5th most Touchdowns to the position.

Collins is the 6th most targeted Red Zone Wide Receiver in the NFL. The Texans are a much better team and should play very free football with deep shots for the heck of it.

LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS

George Pickens vs Chargers Coverage

The Chargers are the best team in the NFL versus Wide Receivers. They have allowed (6) Touchdowns all year to the position, with only the Broncos being better. Pickens projects to see a lot of Donte Jackson, who ranks 3rd best in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run, behind Joey Porter Jr (PIT) and Jamel Dean (TB). Of course, Pickens can always go off on anyone, and he is a must-start, but with reduced upside.

Tetairoa McMillan vs Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean's rankings among CB's with 35+ targets this season:



🏈 26.6 passer rating allowed (1st)

🏈 41.5% completion rate allowed (1st)

🏈 -33.1 target EPA (1st)

🏈 17 receptions allowed (fewest)

🏈 201 receiving yards allowed (second-fewest)



1 repost = 1 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/gP9nDiFL6o — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 6, 2025

McMillan is already playing hurt, hence his drastic downtick over the last two weeks. Now, he must face Dean. Dean is T-1st in the league in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run. Combine these two factors and I would potentially bench McMillan this week.

Deebo Samuel vs Cooper DeJean

This is not a shadow look, but Samuel will often see DeJean. Samuel plays 62% of snaps in the slot and DeJean defends the slot at 78% of snaps. The Eagles are 5th versus Wide Receivers and DeJean is statistically the 3rd best primary slot corner in the NFL, behind Javon Bullard (GB) and Josh Wallace (LAC).

Wan'Dale Robinson vs Vikings Coverage

Robinson has a below-average (4) Touchdowns on the season, considering that he is a WR1 on his team. In the Red Zone, Robinson is 2-for-10. He now faces a Vikings team that is 6th best versus Wide Receivers. They work a blitz-heavy, disguised look defense, which can very much frustrate a rookie like Jaxson Dart.

