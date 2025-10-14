Raiders, Buccaneers, and Cardinals Some Defenses to Sit in Week 7 Fantasy Football
Week 7 is almost here fantasy football fans! There were lots of defenses to choose from and the Jets did not help matters in Week 6. However, hope springs eternal. Which defenses should ride the pine this weekend?
The bye week features Baltimore and Buffalo for Week 7. Their defenses would have been options to bench honestly. Anyway, sitting the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders feels almost automatic here. Washington looked downright ordinary on Monday night and Dallas gives up 30+ points like it is giving out Halloween candy.
The choices do feel far more plentiful.
Okay, it is time to scout out the defenses to get the seat. Challenge accepted!
Las Vegas Raiders (@ Kansas City Chiefs)
Alas, the Raiders' defense is not horribly bad but bad enough. With an offense that turns the ball over quite a bit (11 turnovers in 2025), the defense is put into more pressure situations. Playing the Tennessee Titans helped last week but they get no refuge come Sunday afternoon. Heading into Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs will be no fun.
Kansas City is looking like Kansas City despite a 3-3 record at least offensively. The last three weeks have seen the Chiefs score 37,28, and 30 points while turning the ball over only once. Las Vegas allowed 41 points to Washington and 40 to Indianapolis. People forget their other road game against New England was played in soupy, stormy conditions.
Getting Rashee Rice back from suspension will only help. Rice has been able to practice for a bit now and should be 100% to go mentally and physically for Week 7. Patrick Mahomes and company present a matchup nightmare against a Raiders team that often creates more problems for themselves once they get behind.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ Detroit Lions)
Baker Mayfield has been very good all season once again for Tampa Bay. However, Tampa goes into Detroit against one angry Lions team. Detroit dropped another road game (30-20) in Week 6 against Kansas City. It seems the Detroit offense does not travel well. There is no place like dome. Thankfully, the Lions play in Detroit this week.
Against Green Bay and Kansas City, their defenses were able to disrupt the Lions on the grass. Turf and domes are Detroit's domain. Speed is added and the pace is something most teams cannot cope with.
Tampa Bay scores a lot but allows a lot of points (24th in the NFL - 151 points). The Buccaneers have alllowed 826 yards on defense the past two weeks. Worse, a couple timely turnovers saved Tampa Bay last week against a depleted San Francisco offense.
Detroit expects to provide them fewer of those breaks on Sunday.
Arizona Cardinals (vs Green Bay Packers)
The Cardinals may be better off without Kyler Murray but that is for another time. Green Bay has had their own issues but point projections could easily flirt with 30 points for the Packers' offense. The Packers have scored 27 points or more in four of their five weeks so far in 2025.
The Green Bay offense EPA is awfully good. Arguably, the Packers have left points on the table. Jordan Love has made some mistakes but Josh Jacobs has looked better of late. Matthew Golden is turning up his game and the Packers are getting healthier.
All this spells potential doom for the Arizona defense on Sunday in what could be a fun contest.