Kareem Hunt, Rachaad White and 4 More Running Backs to Sit in Week 12
It hasn't always been easy to find running backs to plug into your fantasy football lineups this season, but as tough as it's been, there are still plenty of running backs that you don't want in your lineups this week. This is a huge week for a lot of fantasy owners, so we need to get this one right. These are the running backs that you should sit on your bench in Week 12.
Sit Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 12
We are avoiding Hunt this week in a tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. They are allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. The Chiefs' offense has not been looking good, and the running backs have certainly contributed to their struggles. This is a backfield we are looking to avoid, especially if Isiah Pacheco is able to get back on the field in Week 12.
Sit David Montgomery, Detroit Lions, in Week 12
Montgomery has had his moments this season, but it feels like he's had more disappointments than usual this season. This is a tough call because Montgomery has such a strong matchup against the New York Giants, who are allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Still, we are very much on the fence on him this week and are not afraid to bench him for other options like Woody Marks, Emanuel Wilson, or Sean Tucker.
Sit Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants, in Week 12
Tracy is in the same game as Montgomery, but this is not nearly as difficult a decision. He is a mid-level running back in a split backfield with the worst possible matchup in the league. In Week 11, Tracy saw 19 carries to Singletary's 16, with Singletary getting all the goal-line work. Combine that with the Lions giving up the fewest fantasy points in the league to running backs, and this is an easy choice.
Sit Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 12
White has taken a backseat to Sean Tucker in the Buccaneers' backfield as a rusher and only saw three targets to Tucker's two in Week 11. Tucker was more efficient both on the ground and through the air and scored three touchdowns. With Bucky Irving likely returning sooner rather than later, it may be time to not only consider benching White but maybe even cutting him.
Sit Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans, in Week 12
Tyjae Spears continuously outperforms Pollard. We wouldn't start Spears this week, so we certainly won't be starting Pollard. In Week 11, Pollard took 13 opportunities for 26 yards, while Spears took nine opportunities for 34 yards. Pollard has been essentially useless since Spears returned. It is time to move on from him at this point.
Sit Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings, in Week 12
It could be tempting to start Mason this week after he averaged 7.5 yards per carry and scored a touchdown in Week 11. This is not a well that we are going back to. We have seen his floor when Aaron Jones is active, and it is far too low to plug him into our lineups. ECR has him ranked above plenty of players that we would prefer to start over him this week like Chuba Hubbard and Bhayshul Tuten.