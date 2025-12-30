Fantasy Sports

Seahawks vs. 49ers and Other Week 18 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football

High point totals mean opportunity, and several key matchups stand out as potential fantasy goldmines in Week 18.
Michael Rovetto|
Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In this story:

Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, which means fantasy football managers are either playing for a championship title, celebrating a championship title or have already been eliminated. For those who have a title on the line, the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge has only grown since the week before.  

While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers. 

This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice. 

*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys @ Giants (O/U: 52.5)

The highest total on the Week 18 slate means fantasy managers should be eagerly targeting this matchup. Dak Prescott is a must-start, while Jaxson Dart’s rebound performance last week makes him a top 10 play against the most vulnerable defense against opposing QBs. In the backfield, Malik Davis or Javonte Williams (if cleared) both project as strong starts on the Dallas side, as the Giants allow the fourth-most FPPG to RBs. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is also a high-end play for New York, while Devin Singletary may still earn enough touches to warrant flex consideration in an advantageous matchup. In the passing game, Ceedee Lamb is an automatic start, and George Pickens isn’t far behind in a fantasy-friendly matchup. Wan’Dale Robinson profiles as a strong PPR option, while Darius Slayton settles into deeper-league flex territory. Jake Ferguson is a strong TE1 start, and Theo Johnson (if healthy) also belongs in lineups.

Quarterbacks:

Dak Prescott - Must Start 

Jaxson Dart - Start

Running Backs:

Malik Davis/Javonte Williams (Q) - Start 

Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start 

Devin Singletary - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Ceedee Lamb - Must Start 

George Pickens - Start 

Wan’Dale Robinson - Start 

Darius Slayton - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Jake Ferguson - Start 

Theo Johnson (Q) - Start 

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart rushed for multiple touchdowns for the second time this season in Week 17.
Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks @ 49ers (O/U: 49.5)

Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are both startable in this matchup due to the high total, reliability of their weapons and their recent hot streaks. Christian McCaffrey is a no-brainer must-start with elite volume and touchdown equity, and Kenneth Walker remains a strong play despite Zach Charbonnet stealing all his touchdowns. Both can be trusted against the 49ers’ suspect run defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top fantasy receiver in 2025, making him a lineup lock. Ricky Pearsall plus Jauan Jennings are also viable starts with San Francisco spreading the ball between the two outside playmakers. George Kittle (if active) remains a must-start tight end given the matchup and red-zone usage, with Jake Tonges only stepping into relevance if Kittle is sidelined. Finally, AJ Barner has high touchdown upside, making him a start candidate. 

Quarterbacks:

Brock Purdy - Start 

Sam Darnold - Start 

Running Backs:

Christian McCaffrey - Must Start 

Kenneth Walker - Start 

Zach Charbonnet - Start 

Wide Receivers:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Must Start

Ricky Pearsall - Start

Jauan Jennings - Start 

Rashid Shaheed - Bench

Cooper Kupp - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Jake Tonges George Kittle (Q) - Start

AJ Barner - Start  

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for a season-high 140 yards in Week 17.
Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Lions @ Bears (O/U: 49.5)

The Lions cooked up a hydrogen bomb on offense the last time these two teams met in Week 2, as they scored a season-high 52 points. Expect this rematch to have more balanced offense on both sides. Caleb Williams and Jared Goff are both viable starts in this high-total environment. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start with explosive upside and heavy receiving usage, while David Montgomery remains a strong start for touchdown potential in Detroit’s red-zone trips. D’Andre Swift is also in play in this revenge game, as is Kyle Monangai with his clear-cut role. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an automatic lock as the focal point of Detroit’s passing attack, and Jameson Williams’ big-play role keeps him firmly in start territory. Luther Burden III, if active, is a high-upside start and the preferred option in the Bears’ pass game. Finally, Colston Loveland is a viable tight end option this week, despite the tough matchup on paper. 

Quarterbacks:

Caleb Williams - Start 

Jared Goff - Start 

Running Backs:

Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start 

David Montgomery - Start 

D’Andre Swift - Start 

Kyle Monangai - Flex 

Wide Receivers:

Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start 

Jameson Williams - Start 

Luther Burden (Q) - Start 

DJ Moore - Flex 

Rome Odunze (Q) - Bench  

Issac TeSlaa - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Colston Loveland - Start 

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III recorded a career-high 138 receiving yards in Week 17.
Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Titans @ Jaguars (O/U: 47.5)

This is one of the most intriguing totals, as the Titans have looked like a completely different team on offense recently, and the Jaguars are the hottest team on offense as of late. Trevor Lawrence is a top QB start in a favorable matchup, while Cam Ward’s recent success gives him upside to make him a worthy streaming option in deeper formats. Travis Etienne and Tony Pollard headline this matchup on the ground, with both expected to see reliable volume and red-zone work. Brian Thomas Jr. belongs in lineups despite his inconsistencies, and Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers both offer strong PPR floors as chain-movers. Chimere Dike is a deeper-league start but could pay off if the Titans are trailing throughout the game. At tight end, both Brenton Strange and Chig Okonkwo are playable as well. 

Quarterbacks:

Trevor Lawrence - Start 

Cam Ward - Start 

Running Backs:

Travis Etienne - Start 

Tony Pollard - Start

Tyjae Spears - Bench 

Bhayshul Tuten (Q) - Bench

Wide Receivers:

Brian Thomas Jr. - Start 

Parker Washington - Start 

Jaboki Meyers - Start

Chimere Dike - Start 

Elic Ayomanor - Flex 

Tight Ends:

Brenton Strange - Start 

Chig Okonkwo - Start  

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his last four starts.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks for a receiver during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dolphins @ Patriots (O/U: 45.5)

This game has a modest total but features some deep sleepers who could make some noise in Week 18. Drake Maye earns a must-start tag, as he’s shown the floor and ceiling combination that keeps him locked into lineups. Quinn Ewers, on the other hand, can be benched. De’Von Achane headlines this matchup as a true must-start thanks to his explosive usage and weekly game-breaking upside. TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are both start-worthy in what projects to be a ground-heavy contest, with Henderson offering big-play juice and Stevenson delivering volume-based safety. Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle (if active) are the top receiving options. Theo Wease Jr. becomes an intriguing flex if injuries limit Waddle. At tight end, Hunter Henry provides touchdown equity in a red-zone-leaning offense, while Greg Dulcich offers enough recent usage to justify a start at a thin position.

Quarterbacks:

Drake Maye - Must Start 

Quinn Ewers - Bench

Running Backs:

De’Von Achane - Must Start 

TreVeyon Henderson - Start 

Rhamondre Stevenson - Start

Wide Receivers:

Stefon Diggs - Start 

Jaylen Waddle (Q) - Start

Theo Wease Jr. - Flex 

Malik Washington - Bench

Kayshon Boutte (Q) - Bench

DeMario Douglas - Bench 

Tight Ends:

Hunter Henry - Start 

Greg Dulcich - Start 

Darren Waller - Bench 

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is among the MVP favorites.
Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the New York Jets during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

