Seahawks vs. 49ers and Other Week 18 Over/Under Games to Target in Fantasy Football
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, which means fantasy football managers are either playing for a championship title, celebrating a championship title or have already been eliminated. For those who have a title on the line, the challenge of setting lineups and finding an edge has only grown since the week before.
While talent and matchups always matter, one of the most reliable indicators of fantasy potential comes from the betting market. High over/unders signal expected scoring, and more points on the board generally translate to more opportunities for fantasy production. Every touchdown and red-zone trip boosts the chances for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and even kickers to deliver starter-worthy numbers.
This week’s slate offers several matchups with enticing totals. A handful of contests stand out as potential fantasy goldmines, making them worth targeting when finalizing lineups. Below are the games, along with some included fantasy football analysis and advice.
*Over/under totals obtained from FanDuel Sportsbook*
Cowboys @ Giants (O/U: 52.5)
The highest total on the Week 18 slate means fantasy managers should be eagerly targeting this matchup. Dak Prescott is a must-start, while Jaxson Dart’s rebound performance last week makes him a top 10 play against the most vulnerable defense against opposing QBs. In the backfield, Malik Davis or Javonte Williams (if cleared) both project as strong starts on the Dallas side, as the Giants allow the fourth-most FPPG to RBs. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is also a high-end play for New York, while Devin Singletary may still earn enough touches to warrant flex consideration in an advantageous matchup. In the passing game, Ceedee Lamb is an automatic start, and George Pickens isn’t far behind in a fantasy-friendly matchup. Wan’Dale Robinson profiles as a strong PPR option, while Darius Slayton settles into deeper-league flex territory. Jake Ferguson is a strong TE1 start, and Theo Johnson (if healthy) also belongs in lineups.
Quarterbacks:
Dak Prescott - Must Start
Jaxson Dart - Start
Running Backs:
Malik Davis/Javonte Williams (Q) - Start
Tyrone Tracy Jr. - Start
Devin Singletary - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Ceedee Lamb - Must Start
George Pickens - Start
Wan’Dale Robinson - Start
Darius Slayton - Flex
Tight Ends:
Jake Ferguson - Start
Theo Johnson (Q) - Start
Seahawks @ 49ers (O/U: 49.5)
Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are both startable in this matchup due to the high total, reliability of their weapons and their recent hot streaks. Christian McCaffrey is a no-brainer must-start with elite volume and touchdown equity, and Kenneth Walker remains a strong play despite Zach Charbonnet stealing all his touchdowns. Both can be trusted against the 49ers’ suspect run defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the top fantasy receiver in 2025, making him a lineup lock. Ricky Pearsall plus Jauan Jennings are also viable starts with San Francisco spreading the ball between the two outside playmakers. George Kittle (if active) remains a must-start tight end given the matchup and red-zone usage, with Jake Tonges only stepping into relevance if Kittle is sidelined. Finally, AJ Barner has high touchdown upside, making him a start candidate.
Quarterbacks:
Brock Purdy - Start
Sam Darnold - Start
Running Backs:
Christian McCaffrey - Must Start
Kenneth Walker - Start
Zach Charbonnet - Start
Wide Receivers:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Must Start
Ricky Pearsall - Start
Jauan Jennings - Start
Rashid Shaheed - Bench
Cooper Kupp - Bench
Tight Ends:
Jake Tonges George Kittle (Q) - Start
AJ Barner - Start
Lions @ Bears (O/U: 49.5)
The Lions cooked up a hydrogen bomb on offense the last time these two teams met in Week 2, as they scored a season-high 52 points. Expect this rematch to have more balanced offense on both sides. Caleb Williams and Jared Goff are both viable starts in this high-total environment. Jahmyr Gibbs is a must-start with explosive upside and heavy receiving usage, while David Montgomery remains a strong start for touchdown potential in Detroit’s red-zone trips. D’Andre Swift is also in play in this revenge game, as is Kyle Monangai with his clear-cut role. Amon-Ra St. Brown is an automatic lock as the focal point of Detroit’s passing attack, and Jameson Williams’ big-play role keeps him firmly in start territory. Luther Burden III, if active, is a high-upside start and the preferred option in the Bears’ pass game. Finally, Colston Loveland is a viable tight end option this week, despite the tough matchup on paper.
Quarterbacks:
Caleb Williams - Start
Jared Goff - Start
Running Backs:
Jahmyr Gibbs - Must Start
David Montgomery - Start
D’Andre Swift - Start
Kyle Monangai - Flex
Wide Receivers:
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Must Start
Jameson Williams - Start
Luther Burden (Q) - Start
DJ Moore - Flex
Rome Odunze (Q) - Bench
Issac TeSlaa - Bench
Tight Ends:
Colston Loveland - Start
Titans @ Jaguars (O/U: 47.5)
This is one of the most intriguing totals, as the Titans have looked like a completely different team on offense recently, and the Jaguars are the hottest team on offense as of late. Trevor Lawrence is a top QB start in a favorable matchup, while Cam Ward’s recent success gives him upside to make him a worthy streaming option in deeper formats. Travis Etienne and Tony Pollard headline this matchup on the ground, with both expected to see reliable volume and red-zone work. Brian Thomas Jr. belongs in lineups despite his inconsistencies, and Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers both offer strong PPR floors as chain-movers. Chimere Dike is a deeper-league start but could pay off if the Titans are trailing throughout the game. At tight end, both Brenton Strange and Chig Okonkwo are playable as well.
Quarterbacks:
Trevor Lawrence - Start
Cam Ward - Start
Running Backs:
Travis Etienne - Start
Tony Pollard - Start
Tyjae Spears - Bench
Bhayshul Tuten (Q) - Bench
Wide Receivers:
Brian Thomas Jr. - Start
Parker Washington - Start
Jaboki Meyers - Start
Chimere Dike - Start
Elic Ayomanor - Flex
Tight Ends:
Brenton Strange - Start
Chig Okonkwo - Start
Dolphins @ Patriots (O/U: 45.5)
This game has a modest total but features some deep sleepers who could make some noise in Week 18. Drake Maye earns a must-start tag, as he’s shown the floor and ceiling combination that keeps him locked into lineups. Quinn Ewers, on the other hand, can be benched. De’Von Achane headlines this matchup as a true must-start thanks to his explosive usage and weekly game-breaking upside. TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson are both start-worthy in what projects to be a ground-heavy contest, with Henderson offering big-play juice and Stevenson delivering volume-based safety. Stefon Diggs and Jaylen Waddle (if active) are the top receiving options. Theo Wease Jr. becomes an intriguing flex if injuries limit Waddle. At tight end, Hunter Henry provides touchdown equity in a red-zone-leaning offense, while Greg Dulcich offers enough recent usage to justify a start at a thin position.
Quarterbacks:
Drake Maye - Must Start
Quinn Ewers - Bench
Running Backs:
De’Von Achane - Must Start
TreVeyon Henderson - Start
Rhamondre Stevenson - Start
Wide Receivers:
Stefon Diggs - Start
Jaylen Waddle (Q) - Start
Theo Wease Jr. - Flex
Malik Washington - Bench
Kayshon Boutte (Q) - Bench
DeMario Douglas - Bench
Tight Ends:
Hunter Henry - Start
Greg Dulcich - Start
Darren Waller - Bench
Michael Rovetto previously served as the staff writer for University of Maryland Athletics for nearly two years. There, he wrote, edited and managed all editorial content for all 20 of Maryland's varsity sports on umterps.com. Rovetto is recognized as a College Sports Communicators district award-winning writer. Many of his stories have also appeared on NCAA.org, garnering national attention. Before graduating from Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December 2023, Rovetto wrote for PressBox and Terrapin Sports Central, covering Maryland men's basketball and football. He also has experience in broadcasting, previously working as an analyst and camera operator for Big State Sports, and communication, interning for Shell Shock TBT as its Director of Communication & Content Development.