Fantasy Basketball Managers May Bench These Players Among Week 21 Sit 'Ems

Fantasy basketball enters Week 21 of the season, and we find another week with another dollar to try to gain. The NBA schedule averages 3 games per team. We will use this schedule, analyze defensive matchups and volume, and determine who to sit in Week 21 of fantasy basketball. The players listed below shall sit on the bench.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

Saddiq Bey

Dejounte Murray

Derik Queen

Jeremiah Fears

Jordan Poole

Herb Jones

The Pelicans have an array of players to bench. If they are not named Zion Williamson, sit them. The Pelicans play two games this week, being the only team to do so. They lack volume to keep in week-long fantasy basketball, including Trey Murphy III.

Boston Celtics

Payton Pritchard

The Celtics find Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White still viable, given their tremendous upside. However, Pritchard is to be sat. He will now falter in this usage chart with Tatum back. Worse yet, the team travels to face two elite defenses: the Spurs and the Thunder.

Chicago Bulls

Anfernee Simons

There is too much risk to play Simons this week. He is due back tomorrow, March 10. However, the injury scene in the NBA is a frighterning one. Players get re-injured like it's nothing. Even if Simons remains healthy, we may question his volume in his first game back, and the Bulls play all three games on the road this week.

Phoenix Suns

Jalen Green

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

The Suns play three games this week, all on the road. Two of those games are on a back-to-back. One game on that back-to-back is against the Raptors. who rank 77th in defensive efficiency. The upside is not high enough for these three players, and, for Allen, it is day-to-day with a concerning injury.

The NBA slate this week is relatively favorable across the board. If a player is found and deemed to have high-upside, they can be started. Any decision is a risk versus reward analysis. Are their potential points worth the defensive matchup risk? This is a common guiding point to start 'em, sit 'em decisions. This week, think above your competition and own the week.

Our waiver wire will provide a guiding point for players to add as well. Be sure to tune in to all of our Fantasy Sports on SI content to finish your regular season strong.

