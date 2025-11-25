Rookie Running Backs RJ Harvey and Devin Neal Lead Week 13's List of 6 Must Start Running Backs
There are no bye weeks in Week 13 because of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, so we have more options this week than we have had in a long time. This week, it may be tougher than usual to figure out which of your running backs you want to start. That's why we are here to help. These are the running backs you should be starting in Week 13.
Start Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints, in Week 13
If Alvin Kamara misses Week 13, and we are projecting that he will be, Neal is expected to be the RB1 in New Orleans. We are willing to roll the dice on him in this game against the Miami Dolphins defense. They are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs this season. While Neal certainly comes with risk, we aren't opposed to plugging him into our flex spot this week if he's needed.
Start RJ Harvey, Denver Broncos, in Week 13
We aren't particularly high on Harvey as an RB1, but we do expect him to continue to serve as the RB1 in Denver. Against the Washington Commanders' defense, that's all we need to plug him into our lineups this week. The Commanders are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Nothing has gone right for this team this season, and they continue to get worse as injuries pile up on them.
Start Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, in Week 13
Walker's play has improved over the past month or so, and the coaches in Seattle made it a point to say that he had earned more opportunities. They have stood by their word on Sunday's and Walker is now running as the clear RB1 ahead of Zach Charbonnet. Over the past two games, since the coaches spoke up about Walker, he has seen 27 carries and seven targets, which he's turned into 212 yards and a touchdown. We are rolling with the hot hand this week against the Minnesota Vikings, who just got dominated by Emanuel Wilson in Week 12.
Start Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 13
There is a chance that Isiah Pacheco returns on Thanksgiving, but we aren't so sure that he will on a short week. It doesn't seem like it's worth the risk with an extended break upcoming. Hunt has now scored at least one touchdown in four consecutive games with five total TDs during that span. Last week, he was given 30 carries and three targets, which he turned into 130 yards. There is no way we are benching him this week against the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.
Start Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals, in Week 13
Benson is expected to return to action in Week 13. We aren't waiting to plug him back into our lineups. The Cardinals showed that they trust him as both a rusher and a pass-catcher. He will immediately be the RB1 in Arizona, and we like his matchup this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to running backs this season.