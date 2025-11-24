Devin Neal, Dylan Sampson, And More Week 13 Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups
Week 12 is over, and it's time to start looking forward to Week 13. That starts with our waiver wires. This will be another wild week for running backs, with after losing a few backs to injury this past week, and a few injured running backs expected to return this week. These are our top Week 13 running back waiver wire options.
Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara went down with a knee injury in Week 12 and is in danger of potentially missing time. If Kamara were to miss time, it would most likely be Neal who takes over as the starting running back in New Orleans. We do not know the extent of Kamara's injury; however, the rest of season schedule for Neal would be great. Over the remaining five weeks of the fantasy football season, every team the Saints play is in the bottom half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs.
Those teams are the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, Carolina Panthers in Week 15, New York Jets in Week 16, and Tennessee Titans in championship week. Miami is allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The Bucs are allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs. Carolina is allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to the position. The lowly Jets are allowing the 13th-most fantasy points to backs, and the Titans have allowed the seventh-most. Be sure to scoop up Neal just in case Kamara is set to miss time.
Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
Rodriguez has taken over the starting job in Washington. Over their past three games, he has carried the ball 33 times for 160 yards and two TDs. There is a good chance he is on your waiver wire with the Commanders coming off a bye week. We do not expect Jacory Croskey-Merritt to get back to seeing anything close to starting carries down the stretch. He has been significantly worse than Rodriguez this season.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
Sampson showed us his upside in Week 12. He carried the ball seven times for 23 yards, and he caught a 66-yard touchdown pass. It's more than possible that he could give you minimal fantasy value most weeks, but he is a strong handcuff with PPR upside in a desperation flex situation.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
Gordon is a great handcuff for De'Von Achane, and he's been seeing the majority of the goal-line work in Miami over the past month. Over the past four weeks, he's had two weeks with 19 combined carries, one catch, for 111 total yards and two TDs. In the other two games, he totaled three carries for three yards and one three-yard catch with no TDs. Be sure to understand his floor when you pick him up if you want to start him.
Devin Singletary, New York Giants
Over the past two weeks, Singletary has carried the ball 30 times for 91 yards and two TDs, while tacking on a three-yard catch. Tyrone Tracy Jr has been the lead back with 39 carries, but Singletary isn't far behind. While Tracy does see most of the passing down work, Singletary is getting almost all of the goal-line touches.