Six Wide Receivers You Can't Trust in Week 10 Including DJ Moore and Garrett Wilson
It's been a rough season for the wide receiver position as far as injuries go. We are also still being hit by bye weeks. That doesn't mean that there aren't still wide receivers that we do not want to put into our lineup this week. These are the wide receivers that you need to keep on your bench in Week 10.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
With the Jets trading away Sauce Gardner before the trade deadline, they are clearly waving the white flag on their disastrous season. Because of that, we are assuming that we will be getting Justin Fields back under center this week. This is another one of those games in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns, in which he could struggle to pass for 100 yards. This is an offense that we want nothing to do with this week, and that includes Wilson.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze has seen a slip in production, which has led to DJ Moore having his two highest receiving yard totals of the season in the past two games. However, he has still maxed out at 73 yards. He did score a rushing touchdown against the woefully bad Cincinnati Bengals defense, which was his second TD of the season. Fantasy owners are getting far too excited about Moore based on very little production or upside. Even in a matchup against the New York Giants, we think you can find a better option.
Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars
There was some hope that Brian Thomas Jr would finally break out with Travis Hunter missing time, but predictably, that wasn't the case. Parker Washington was the clear WR1 in Jacksonville, catching eight of nine targets for 90 yards, while BTJ caught just three of five targets for 55 yards. He was also out-targeted by Dyami Brown, who saw seven. To make matters worse, the Jags felt the need to acquire another receiver before the trade deadline and made a big move for Jakobi Meyers. Thomas is now closer to being an option to cut than an option to start.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Shakir has a tough matchup this week against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. There just isn't enough upside with Shakir to start him in a terrible matchup. While he will see plenty of targets because he usually does, he could struggle to reach 50 yards in this game. We'd expect the offense to run through Dalton Kincaid and James Cook this week.
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
There is already a lot of hype building with Shaheed being traded to the Seattle Seahawks and landing in an offense that he is already familiar with. Rightfully so, too, he should be a solid option for the remainder of the season. However, we aren't willing to plug him right into our lineups this week. Sit him this week and revisit him as a fantasy option after that.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
With Brock Bowers back and healthy, we don't want any parts of any Raiders wide receivers. Geno Smith has been terrible this season, and Bowers saw 13 targets, 127 yards, and three TDs last week. That doesn't leave much to go around. Especially, in a brutal matchup against the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers. Even with Jakobi Meyers out of the picture, this is a matchup to avoid.