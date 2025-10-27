Zay Flowers Will Faceplant In Week 9 and Beyond, Belongs on Fantasy Football Benches
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers exploded out of the gates in Week 1 with seven receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown, and has been disappointing since. Since then, he has not once topped 75 receiving yards in a game and has not scored a touchdown. In Week 8, he caught seven passes for 63 yards, that's been about what he's been giving fantasy owners on a weekly basis since Week 1.
The Return of Lamar Jackson
Fantasy owners might hope that the imminent return of Lamar Jackson might help, but the numbers with and without Jackson don't vary all that much. This is who Flowers has shown himself to be in his career. A guy who is usually good enough and occasionally gives you a big blow-up game or a total dud. Unfortunately, even with Jackson returning, Flowers has a brutal schedule in front of him.
A Quick Turnaround for Thursday Night Football
In just a few days, on Thursday Night Football, Flowers and the Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins. There is no guarantee that Jackson will be ready to play in this game after being inactive on Sunday. The Dolphins have been shockingly strong against wide receivers this season, allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to the position. That game is shaping up to be a Derrick Henry-heavy game, with the tight ends likely seeing a lot more success than Flowers and the receivers for the Ravens.
A Tough Future Schedule for Zay Flowers
Things don't get much better in Week 10, when the Ravens go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings. However, we would be surprised if Jackson isn't back for this game. The Vikings are allowing just the seventh-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season. The schedule stays tough for Flowers, who then gets a stout Cleveland Browns defense in Week 11, and then will likely have Sauce Gardner on him against the New York Jets in Week 12. He doesn't have a matchup that we'd consider favorable until he faces off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night.
Conclusion: Bench Zay Flowers or Trade Him Before His Value Dips
This could end up being a very rough stretch for Flowers owners, who already can't be thrilled with the fantasy production that they've gotten from him since Week 1. We'd expect him to continue to give you mid-level production even once Jackson returns.
This may be a good time to trade him away to an owner who is banking on him getting a huge boost with Jackson coming back from his hamstring injury. Now is the time, because if Jackson does return and Flowers has a bad game, it could tank his value.