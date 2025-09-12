Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em NFL Week 2: George Pickens vs. Calvin Ridley
With the week two NFL Sunday slate rapidly approaching, fantasy managers have some crucial decisions to make. In week one there were players who overperformed on the bench, and starters who underperformed where they were drafted. With all that comes over reactions as well, as justifiable reactions. Two receivers that played significantly below their projected fantasy points were Tennessee Titans wide receiver George Pickens and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. Here is who to start and who to sit between the two WRs.
The Case For And Against Starting Calvin Ridley
A lot of what goes against Calvin Ridley in potentially sitting him out is how he performed in week one. Against the Denver Broncos, he recorded just four receptions for 27 yards. That disappointing performance on top of playing with a new QB, in rookie and #1 overall pick Cam Ward, makes the outlook of what Ridley can do in 2025 unpredictable. With these downsides, Ridley still had some encouraging things to see as well.
Ridley was the most targeted player on the team with eight targets. Ridley could also of had a much bigger game in fantasy if it were not for some drops. He was also matched up with the defensive player of the year, Patrick Surtain II, in the contest, which also helped put a dent in his game.
Ridley will have a better matchup in week two, when he and the Titans play the Los Angeles Rams. They are a great defense, but definitely at least a step behind the Broncos.
Another upside Ridley has is that he is the clear WR1 in Tennessee. The WR2 for the Titans is Tyler Lockett, and he did not record a catch and only had one target in week one. The idea of Ward and Ridley, establishing one of the NFL’s most underrated explosive QB and WR connections starting in week two, is not far-fetched. The concerns that come with the rookie out of Miami by no means come from how he plays. It is more so if the Tennessee head coach knows how to use him. In week one, it did not look like it. And if his offensive line can protect and give him time, which they did not in week one.
The Case For And Against Starting George Pickens
George Pickens, in his debut for the Dallas Cowboys against the Philadelphia Eagles, also had a disappointing fantasy performance. He recorded just three catches for 30 yards. In 2024, he only had three games out of 15 appearances with fewer yards than this. With that being said, the main concern for Pickens in fantasy is the guy he lines up beside—CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb in week one had the most targets on the team with 13. The person who had the second most targets on the Cowboys was Jake Ferguson, who had six. If this will be a typical scene in the Dallas pass game moving forward, will remain to be seen. The idea of Dak Prescott leaning on the guy he has the most chemistry with against one of the best secondaries from last season seems like a huge possibility for this pass dispersion.
That being said, Pickens' skill set as a receiver is just too high to not be utilized. He will have a more advantageous matchup this week in facing the New York Giants. The Giants in week one were 19th in least passing yards allowed, with 212 yards. In 2024, New York had a solid secondary, finishing ninth with the least amount of passing yards allowed per game, compared to the Eagles, who finished second in the catergory.
Final Verdict
Between Ridley and Pickens, the Tennessee Titans WR feels like the slightly better option. Both players are in better situations to have better fantasy performances, but Ridley being the clear WR1 is the big separator between the two. Pickens still should be seen as a possible play, despite Ridley being the better option on who to start and sit between the two WRs.