Brian Schottenheimer isn't worried about target total for George Pickens in Week 1
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took the podium on Monday to answer questions about the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Schottenheimer, along with the rest of the fanbase, is ready to put a bow on the team's Week 1 performance. During the presser, Schottenheimer was asked about the targets wide receiver George Pickens got in the first game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie Tyler Booker has stellar debut in one particular area
Pickens had four targets, which resulted in three receptions for 30 yards. When the question was asked about Pickens' targets, Schottenheimer didn't seem to be worried about the Week 1 numbers.
“Each week is gonna be different. They did cloud to him quite a bit. There were 1-2 potential opportunities where the ball should’ve gone to George,” Schottenheimer answered.
The first-year head coach also went on to say that there will be weeks where Pickens is the number one option for quarterback Dak Prescott. However, he doesn't see that being a problem between Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Did Dallas Cowboys earn respect around the league?
Pickens' time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is well documented. So far, his time with the Cowboys hasn't been anything like the horror stories a Steelers fan might tell. The Cowboys seem to be on the same page, and that page is all about winning.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It took just one game for Cowboys' Sam Williams to tire of Micah Parsons questions
Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc