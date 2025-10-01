Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: Cam Skattebo Vs. Quinshon Judkins
Several rookie running backs have emerged as must-starts in fantasy football to start the NFL season. Through four games, five rookies are among the top 30 in the NFL in rushing yards entering Week 5.
In Week 4, both New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo and Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins headlined last week’s notable performances among the league’s starting rookie backs.
This weekend, Skattebo’s Giants will go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in an NFC clash. New York is coming off its first win of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, due in large part to the efforts of Skattebo in the run game.
On the other hand, Judkins and the Browns are looking to bounce back in a matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings following a 34-10 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Fantasy owners could be dealt a difficult ultimatum between Skattebo and Judkins this weekend. Here’s a fantasy outlook into each rookie’s case to get the start for this week’s fantasy lineup.
The Case For Cam Skattebo
Skattebo has vastly exceeded expectations in his first four NFL games. After facing minimal volume in Week 1, a Week 3 injury to starter Tyrone Tracy Jr. opened a window of opportunity for the rookie out of Arizona State. Despite a 22-9 loss, Skattebo racked up 121 total yards and a touchdown on the ground on just 16 touches.
The following week, Skattebo carved out a bell-cow role versus the Chargers, recording a game-high 25 carries despite a tough matchup. In fellow rookie Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start, Skattebo spearheaded a Giants rushing attack that led the team to its first win of the season. The rookie’s immense volume and efficient production, paired with encouraging pass-catching versatility has made waves for fantasy owners.
The Case Against Skattebo
New York’s offense struggled to find consistency despite a gritty win at home in Dart’s debut. The Giants racked up just 250 total yards in the win, banking on seven third-down conversions in a tough matchup versus a stubborn defense.
New Orleans’ defense will provide another notable test for a young Giants offense. Skattebo could face struggles matched up against one of the better run defenses in the NFL - albeit a below-average unit as a whole.
The Case For Quinshon Judkins
After missing the Browns’ season opener, Judkins has risen rapidly among fantasy football leagues, quickly becoming one of the top backs in fantasy. In just three games, the rookie ranks 20th in the NFL in rushing yards and is fifth in rushing yards per game (79.0). Matched up against one of the league’s best defenses in Week 4, Judkins mustered 115 yards from scrimmage, posting a season-high 21.5 fantasy points among PPR leagues. In a short time, the rookie has managed to cement his spot as the feature back in Cleveland’s backfield. He could also see additional volume with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco sidelined with injury.
The Case Against Judkins
Judkins will be lining up alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who is set to make his first NFL start versus the Vikings on Sunday. Minnesota’s defense will provide a difficult test for Gabriel in his first start and gives Judkins a tough individual matchup, ranked among the top-10 run defenses in the NFL entering Sunday’s game.
Cleveland’s offense could struggle to find efficiency matched up against a tough defense and Judkins’ fantasy owners could take the hit.
The Final Verdict
To be completely honest, I’m quite high on both Skattebo and Judkins in Week 5. If I were forced to pick one - and I am - I’d roll with Skattebo playing in a far more favorable matchup versus the Saints. New Orleans is coming into Sunday’s contest as one of three teams in the NFL with an 0-4 record and a budding Giants squad will pose no easy opponent for the Saints, even at home.
Though Judkins has posted more efficient production, Skattebo’s volume seems limitless with Malik Nabers sidelined for the season and New York’s offense finding its identity through the run game. Matched up against the Saints defense, Skattebo could very well post his best fantasy performance of the season with volume near the goal line.