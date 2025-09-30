SI

Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton In The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton (8) has produced at a high level for fantasy managers in the last two weeks.
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.

The Week 5 running back rankings have a new player among the top 10, Omarion Hampton, who has broken out in the last two weeks. I also have Cam Skattebo and Quinshon Judkins, two fellow rookies, listed among the top 15 runners.

On the flip side, running backs like Chase Brown, Tony Pollard and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Rhamondre Stevenson.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.

Week 5 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Christian McCaffrey

SF

at LAR

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at CIN

3

Jonathan Taylor

IND

vs. LV

4

James Cook

BUF

vs. NE

5

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. DEN

6

De'Von Achane

MIA

at CAR

7

Bucky Irving

TB

at SEA

8

Omarion Hampton

LAC

vs. WAS

9

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. HOU

10

Ashton Jeanty

LV

at IND

11

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. NYG

12

Cam Skattebo

NYG

at NO

13

Breece Hall

NYJ

vs. DAL

14

Kyren Williams

LAR

vs. SF

15

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. MIN

16

Javonte Williams

DAL

at NYJ

17

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

vs. KC

18

Jordan Mason

MIN

at CLE

19

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. MIA

20

Trey Benson

ARI

vs. TEN

21

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. TB

22

David Montgomery

DET

at CIN

23

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at PHI

24

Nick Chubb

HOU

at BAL

25

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. DET

26

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at BUF

27

Tony Pollard

TEN

at ARI

28

Woody Marks

HOU

at BAL

29

Isiah Pacheco

KC

at JAC

30

Zach Charbonnet

SEA

vs. TB

31

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

at LAC

32

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at BUF

33

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. HOU

34

Kareem Hunt

KC

at JAC

35

RJ Harvey

DEN

at PHI

36

Chris Rodriguez

WAS

at LAC

37

Blake Corum

LAR

vs. SF

38

Rico Dowdle

CAR

vs. MIA

39

Rachaad White

TB

at SEA

40

Emari Demarcado

ARI

vs. TEN

41

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. NYG

42

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at CAR

43

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

vs. DAL

44

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

vs. KC

45

Miles Sanders

DAL

at NYJ

46

Ty Johnson

BUF

vs. NE

47

Devin Singletary

NYG

at NO

48

A.J. Dillon

PHI

vs. DEN

49

Brian Robinson Jr.

SF

at LAR

50

Jerome Ford

CLE

vs. MIN

51

Raheem Mostert

LV

at IND

52

Zavier Scott

MIN

at CLE

53

Antonio Gibson

NE

at BUF

54

Jeremy McNichols

WAS

at LAC

55

Ray Davis

BUF

vs. NE

56

Kyle Juszczyk

SF

at LAR

57

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. DET

58

Dylan Sampson

CLE

vs. MIN

59

LeQuint Allen

JAC

vs. KC

60

Cam Akers

MIN

at CLE

