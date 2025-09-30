Week 5 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Omarion Hampton In The Top 10
The fifth week of the fantasy football season is here, and with it come the first batch of byes. In fact, nine of the next 10 weeks on the league’s slate will include at least two teams on a bye. This week, the Bears, Falcons Packers, and Steelers are all off the board, so countless managers will need some lineup replacements.
The Week 5 running back rankings have a new player among the top 10, Omarion Hampton, who has broken out in the last two weeks. I also have Cam Skattebo and Quinshon Judkins, two fellow rookies, listed among the top 15 runners.
On the flip side, running backs like Chase Brown, Tony Pollard and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have slipped a bit this week, based on either a bad matchup, poor play or a combination of both scenarios. The same goes for Rhamondre Stevenson.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football running back rankings for the fifth week of the NFL season.
Week 5 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Christian McCaffrey
SF
at LAR
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at CIN
3
Jonathan Taylor
IND
vs. LV
4
James Cook
BUF
vs. NE
5
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. DEN
6
De'Von Achane
MIA
at CAR
7
Bucky Irving
TB
at SEA
8
Omarion Hampton
LAC
vs. WAS
9
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. HOU
10
Ashton Jeanty
LV
at IND
11
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. NYG
12
Cam Skattebo
NYG
at NO
13
Breece Hall
NYJ
vs. DAL
14
Kyren Williams
LAR
vs. SF
15
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. MIN
16
Javonte Williams
DAL
at NYJ
17
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
vs. KC
18
Jordan Mason
MIN
at CLE
19
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. MIA
20
Trey Benson
ARI
vs. TEN
21
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. TB
22
David Montgomery
DET
at CIN
23
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at PHI
24
Nick Chubb
HOU
at BAL
25
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. DET
26
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at BUF
27
Tony Pollard
TEN
at ARI
28
Woody Marks
HOU
at BAL
29
Isiah Pacheco
KC
at JAC
30
Zach Charbonnet
SEA
vs. TB
31
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
at LAC
32
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at BUF
33
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. HOU
34
Kareem Hunt
KC
at JAC
35
RJ Harvey
DEN
at PHI
36
Chris Rodriguez
WAS
at LAC
37
Blake Corum
LAR
vs. SF
38
Rico Dowdle
CAR
vs. MIA
39
Rachaad White
TB
at SEA
40
Emari Demarcado
ARI
vs. TEN
41
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. NYG
42
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at CAR
43
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
vs. DAL
44
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
vs. KC
45
Miles Sanders
DAL
at NYJ
46
Ty Johnson
BUF
vs. NE
47
Devin Singletary
NYG
at NO
48
A.J. Dillon
PHI
vs. DEN
49
Brian Robinson Jr.
SF
at LAR
50
Jerome Ford
CLE
vs. MIN
51
Raheem Mostert
LV
at IND
52
Zavier Scott
MIN
at CLE
53
Antonio Gibson
NE
at BUF
54
Jeremy McNichols
WAS
at LAC
55
Ray Davis
BUF
vs. NE
56
Kyle Juszczyk
SF
at LAR
57
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. DET
58
Dylan Sampson
CLE
vs. MIN
59
LeQuint Allen
JAC
vs. KC
60
Cam Akers
MIN
at CLE