Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: Dak Prescott Vs. Kyler Murray
Week 5 of the NFL season is set to bring a flurry of quarterback decisions for fantasy football owners. Fantasy owners building Week 5 lineups could be faced with a choice between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Murray and the Cardinals are coming off a Week 4 divisional loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, falling to 2-2 on the season after winning each of their first two games. Arizona will look to bounce back in a favorable matchup versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.
Prescott and the Cowboys shocked the NFL, forcing a tie versus the Green Bay Packers despite entering Week 4 as an underdog. Prescott helped Dallas climb out of a 13-2 hole at the start of the second quarter, commanding six scoring drives versus Green Bay throughout the course of Sunday night’s game.
The question remains, which of these two Pro Bowl quarterbacks makes the best case to earn a start in fantasy football in Week 5? Here is a deep dive into the start-sit debate between Prescott and Murray.
The Case For Dak Prescott
Prescott led the Cowboys’ offense to its second 40-point performance of the season, entering Week 5 with the fifth-highest scoring offense and the highest-gaining offense in the NFL. Matched up against one of the league’s top defenses in Week 4, Prescott completed 77.5% of his passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns, adding a fourth touchdown on the ground.
Prescott’s 31.0 fantasy points led all quarterbacks in Week 4, and the veteran signal-caller is entering the new week ranked as QB10 in fantasy. Prescott’s efficient play and stout production so far this season helps a solid case over Murray. A matchup versus the New York Jets presents additional reason for optimism.
The Case Against Prescott
The Cowboys’ offense has shown inconsistency at times throughout the season, being held to just 14 points versus the Chicago Bears in Week 3. During Dallas’ loss, Prescott posted just 14 points in what many expected to be a high-scoring matchup.
The Cowboys are expected to be without star receiver CeeDee Lamb once again this week, relying on George Pickens and Jake Ferguson to lead the way in the receiving group. A notable injury to Dallas’ star wideout could cast doubt over Prescott’s case to start in Week 5, along with turnover concerns through his first four games.
The Case For Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray has helped the Cardinals overcome inconsistency through the first four games of the season. Matched up against one of the tougher defenses in the NFL, Murray managed 18.1 fantasy points, finishing the Week ranked as QB16 among fantasy. Still, Arizona’s offense is working to find its footing entering Week 5. Even without his highest level of play, Murray has set a safe floor for fantasy owners.
Entering a matchup versus the Titans, Murray could take over greater rushing responsibility with backfield tandem James Conner and Trey Benson sidelined for the immediate future. Week 5 presents an ideal opportunity for a breakout performance from Murray and the Cardinals’ offense.
The Case Against Murray
While he’s helped guide the offense through its share of inconsistency, Murray has struggled at times to start the season. Like Prescott, Murray has thrown three interceptions in four games, raising concerns over his fantasy production as turnovers loom over otherwise promising performances.
As of Week 5, Arizona’s offense ranks just 22nd in scoring and checks in at a lowly No. 28 in yardage gained. Without a stable run game, Murray hasn’t yet managed to live up to elevated expectations.
The Final Verdict
Though I have to pick between the two, I feel both quarterbacks are quality start options for Week 5. With that said, I’m going to roll with the hot hand and bank on Prescott building on a stellar Week 4 performance. The three-time Pro Bowler managed one of the top fantasy performances of any quarterback so far this season.
Prescott kept Dallas afloat in what appeared to be a brutal matchup entering a Week 4 matchup versus Green Bay. He projects to continue his high level of production versus New York in Week 5.