Quarterback Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 5
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings Week 5
1. Josh Allen vs. Patriots
2. Lamar Jackson vs. Texans
3. Jalen Hurts vs. Broncos
4.Jayden Daniels at Chargers
5. Patrick Mahomes at Jaguars (Mon.)
6. Justin Herbert vs. Commanders
7. Justin Fields vs. Cowboys
8. Drake Maye at Bills
9. Kyler Murray vs. Titans
10. Daniel Jones vs. Raiders
Complete Week 5 quarterback rankings
Byes: Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start of the Week
Justin Fields vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Cowboys are the fantasy cheat code for quarterbacks, as each of the four quarterbacks they’ve faced this season have scored at least 24 points. That includes two quarterbacks who have scored at least 29 points. That makes Fields an attractive option this week, especially with four teams on a bye. He clearly has top-10 potential against Dallas’ defense.
Start ‘Em
Justin Herbert vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Herbert failed to meet the high expectations of fantasy fans last week, scoring just 12.5 points despite a plus matchup in New York. Still, despite seeing his point totals decline in four straight weeks, I’m sticking with him against the Commanders. Over the last three weeks, their defense has allowed an average of 21.9 fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Drake Maye at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Maye has been fantastic for fantasy fans after four weeks, scoring 19-plus points three times while averaging 21.1 points. He should be in fantasy lineups this week too, as Maye faces a Bills' defense that’s allowed 17.1 points per game to quarterbacks. What’s more, three have rushed for at least 49 yards against them, which is a clear positive for Maye’s skill set.
Jared Goff at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Goff hasn’t been great on the road, averaging 16.1 points in his last 10 starts away from Ford Field. Still, I like this week’s roadie against the Bengals. Their defense has allowed an average of nearly 18.4 points per game to field generals this season, and the contest opened with a total of 48.5 (O/U) on DraftKings. If you’re in need, Goff is worth a roll of the dice.
Daniel Jones vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones has seen his fantasy points decline in each of his four starts this season, and his 10.4 points last week was a disappointment. Still, he remains a viable option this week based on a matchup against the Raiders. In their last seven road games dating back to last season, Las Vegas has allowed five field generals to score at least 16.6 fantasy points.
More Starts
• Patrick Mahomes vs. Jaguars (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
• Bryce Young vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jaxson Dart at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Sit of the Week
Bo Nix at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix is coming off a huge game against the Bengals, scoring three times and posting nearly 26 fantasy points. Still, I’d beware him this week as he goes up against a tough Eagles defense on the road. In their last 11 games at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia’s defense has allowed an average of just 12.1 points. As a result, I’d limit Nix to Superflex leagues.
Sit ‘Em
Trevor Lawrence vs. Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Lawrence put up just 11.7 fantasy points against the Niners, and he’s failed to score more than that total in three of his first four games. Next up is a tough matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just four touchdown passes in their first four games. Overall, quarterbacks have averaged a modest 14.4 fantasy points against them.
Tua Tagovailoa at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tagovailoa has failed to post good totals for most of the first month of the season, and a matchup against the Panthers isn’t good on paper. Their defense has allowed just four touchdown passes and the fourth-fewest points to quarterbacks this season. What’s more, visiting field generals have averaged fewer than 15 points against Carolina since 2024.
Carson Wentz at Browns (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Wentz put up a solid 21.2 points last week, but much of it was while playing from behind. He was also forced into a pair of turnovers, as the Vikings offensive line has been less than stellar. I’d avoid Wentz against the Browns, who have held Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Jared Goff to fewer than 13 points apiece in their first four games of the season.
Sam Darnold vs. Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Darnold has played good football on the field, but he’s averaging just 13.5 fantasy points over his first four games. Next up is a date with the Buccaneers, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to beat them for more than 16.9 fantasy points in their last nine games dating back to 2024. I’d keep Darnold on the sidelines outside of Superflex leagues.
More Sits
• Matthew Stafford vs. 49ers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Joe Flacco vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, (NFL Network)
• Cam Ward at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)