Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: Jordan Addison Vs. Tee Higgins
Some of the NFL’s best receivers have struggled to start the season, while others are just getting started. Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins was limited to another quiet performance in Week 4, as the offense continues to sputter in Joe Burrow’s extended absence.
Cincinnati will look to bounce back at home on Sunday afternoon in an unfavorable matchup versus the Detroit Lions.
On the other hand, Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison made his season debut in Week 4 after missing the first three games of the season. Addison finished the week as one of the league’s top receivers in yards in a breakout performance for the Vikings’ pass game.
Entering Week 5, fantasy owners could be contemplating who to start between Addison and Higgins. Here’s a look at who provides the more favorable start case for Week 5 fantasy lineups.
The Case For Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins has seen consistent volume despite Burrow’s absence. Entering Week 5, his 20 targets rank second in the Bengals’ receiving corps, trailing only Ja’Marr Chase. In Week 4, Higgins saw 24% of the total target-share in the Cincinnati passing attack.
Week 5 presents a tough matchup versus Detroit, but the Lions’ defense has shown inconsistency, entering Sunday’s matchup ranked near the middle of the pack in both points allowed and pass defense. With Higgins’ volume and target-share near the goal line, he could manage a breakout performance at last.
The Case Against Higgins
There’s real concern for the Bengals offense without Burrow operating under center. Jake Brown has proven he’s unable to elevate Cincinnati’s offense behind a lackluster offensive line and inefficient run game to boot. Through four games, Higgins’ 34.0 receiving yards per game is the lowest mark of his career.
Entering Week 5, the Bengals offense ranks 30th in scoring and is last in total yards. The passing stats paint a similar picture. Cincinnati’s passing attack ranks 30th in yards coming into Sunday’s matchup and is 21st in touchdowns.
The Case For Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison made a strong statement in his season debut, catching half of his eight targets for 114 yards, racking up 15.4 fantasy points, good for a WR21 finish among PPR leagues despite a tough loss. He carved out a target share of nearly 18% in a pass-heavy day for the Vikings’ offense.
In a matchup versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, Minnesota’s pass game could build on a promising showing versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, should the run game sputter versus a stout defensive front. Addison could carve out another encouraging fantasy performance on Sunday.
The Case Against Addison
Minnesota’s offense was backed into a corner and forced to air it out facing a 24-6 deficit in the fourth quarter. The pass game found success with looks to Addison and Justin Jefferson late in the contest, but couldn’t sustain such a level of production over the course of four quarters.
A matchup versus Cleveland presents a much more controllable game environment matched up against a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start. Minnesota’s defense should face little resistance, as the offense could be held to a quiet day.
The Final Verdict
I feel much more confident betting on Addison in a stable situation in Minnesota’s offense, opposed to placing faith in a depleted Bengals offense without Burrow. The Bengals have mustered just 13 points over the past two games in a dire situation that doesn’t show any immediate signs of improvement.
Addison emerged as the team’s second-leading option in the passing attack behind Jefferson, ahead of star tight end T.J. Hockenson. The former first-round pick should manage to build on a stout debut performance.