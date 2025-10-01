Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football Week 5
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings Week 5
1. Puka Nacua vs. 49ers (Thurs.)
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown at Bengals
3. Justin Jefferson vs. Browns (London)
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba s. Buccaneers
5. Nico Collins at Ravens
6. Ja’Marr Chase vs. Lions
7. Garrett Wilson vs. Cowboys
8. Quentin Johnston vs. Commanders
9. Emeka Egbuka at Seahawks
10. Davante Adams vs. 49ers (Thurs.)
Complete Week 5 wide receiver rankings
Byes: Bears, Falcons, Packers, Steelers
Week 5 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Start of the Week
Xavier Worthy at Jaguars (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Worthy looked good in his return to action, recording five catches, 121 total yards and 17.1 points. He should post another nice line this week, as the speedster faces a Jaguars defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers. That includes giving up a combined 58.9 points to Ja’Marr Chase and Nico Collins.
Start ‘Em
Keenan Allen vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Allen had his first modest stat line of the season last week, scoring just 8.7 points. He was targeted seven times, however, and the veteran has seen a combined 35 targets in his first four games. I like him to rebound against the Commanders, who have allowed two wideouts to beat them for at least 25 points in their first four games of the year.
Chris Olave vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Olave posted just nine points last week, but look at his target share … it’s at a robust 34.6% after four weeks. And while his fantasy point totals aren’t great, I still like Olave in a plus matchup against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to wideouts, and the sixth most to the perimeter, in 2025.
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Harrison Jr. had a bounce back game last week, scoring a touchdown and 18.6 fantasy points while seeing a season-high 10 targets. While he has been inconsistent as a pro, it’s hard to overlook this week’s game against the Titans. In their first four games, their defense has allowed four different wide receivers to beat them for at least 18 points.
Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pittman Jr. has been quietly solid in the stat sheets, scoring 15-plus points in all but one of his first four games. In all, he’s put up an average of 15.6 points. I’d keep him in starting lineups this week, as he faces a great matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has surrendered the fourth-most points to enemy perimeter receivers after four weeks.
More Starts
• George Pickens at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Jakobi Meyers at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Deebo Samuel Sr. at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
Week 5 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
Sit of the Week
A.J. Brown vs. Broncos (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Brown has been a huge fantasy dud after four weeks, scoring fewer than eight points three times. He also has a catch rate of just 48% in the last three games. It’s possible that the squeaky wheel will get the grease (Brown made a cryptic post on X after last week’s game), but facing the Broncos and CB Patrick Surtain is certainly not an attractive matchup for him.
Sit ‘Em
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC): Thomas Jr. is coming off his best game of the season … and he scored just 10.6 points in PPR leagues. He is now at nine points per game on average, and his 37.5% catch rate is still very disappointing. I’d beware this week’s matchup against the Chiefs, who have allowed just two touchdowns to perimeter receivers in the first four weeks.
Jaylen Waddle at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Waddle is now the top wide receiver in Miami after the loss of Tyreek Hill, so his value is rising. Still, I’d beware what is a tough matchup against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed just one touchdown to a receiver who started his route out wide, and overall, only the Vikings have allowed fewer PPR points to wide receivers this season.
Chris Godwin at Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Godwin returned to action last week and played 58 snaps, but he recorded only three catches for 26 yards. He was targeted 10 times (good news), but he also ran 71% of his routes on the outside. Historically, he has had more success as a slot man. Seattle has allowed just two touchdowns and the third-fewest points to wideouts, so Godwin is a risk.
Jerry Jeudy vs. Vikings (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Jeudy has been mostly unstartable in fantasy this season, averaging a mere 7.8 points despite being targeted 30 times in four games. And while this week’s opponents, the Vikings, allowed a big game to DK Metcalf last week, that’s been an outlier this season. Even during the bye weeks, I’d keep Jeudy on the sidelines in this London matchup.
More Sits
• Calvin Ridley at Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Stefon Diggs at Bills (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• Travis Hunter vs. Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)