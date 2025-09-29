Start 'Em & Sit 'Em NFL Week 5: Kenneth Walker III Vs. Zach Charbonnet
The Seattle Seahawks picked up their third consecutive win on Thursday Night Football, taking down the Arizona Cardinals 23-20. Seattle’s rushing attack played a crucial role in their NFC West clash, racking up 35 carries for 155 yards and a touchdown as a unit.
Both Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet saw significant volume in Seattle’s backfield and capitalized with notable production between the tandem. In fantasy football, owners could be forced to choose between the Seahawks running back duo when building a lineup for Week 5 of the NFL season.
Here’s who should get the nod among Seattle’s backfield for a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Case For Kenneth Walker
Walker makes a clear case as the starter given his current streak of production. Prior to a 20-touch, 110-yard performance versus Arizona on Thursday, Walker posted back-to-back games with 18.0 or more fantasy points. Through four games, he’s averaged 4.2 yards per carry and has also seen looks in the pass game.
Walker’s volume as RB1 in Seattle and his efficient production to this point of the season have him positioned as RB18 in fantasy. He projects to continue his solid streak of production versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The Case Against Walker
In many ways, the biggest case against Walker is his counterpart in the backfield. During Thursday’s game, Charbonnet took carries away from Walker and split work in the pass game. A matchup versus Tampa Bay’s defense could also cast doubt for Walker’s fantasy owners.
Entering Week 5, Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed the fifth fewest rushing yards in the NFL. The Buccaneers have held each of their first four opponents of the season under 100 yards on the ground, looking to make Seattle the fifth.
The Case For Zach Charbonnet
After missing Seattle’s Week 3 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints, Charbonnet returned to the Seahawks offense and posted a solid performance. Charbonnet added a touchdown to an inefficient day to outgain Walker in fantasy.
His volume was another promising sign for fans. Seattle’s RB2 notched 14 touches to Walker’s 20, a promising sign after missing time in Week 3. His usage near the goal line also falls in his favor.
The Case Against Charbonnet
Charbonnet struggled on the ground with 12 carries in the back field, recording just 39 rushing yards. While his volume has provided a relatively safe floor, Charbonnet’s production has raised concerns over his status as a starter on a week-to-week basis.
Entering Week 5, the third-year back is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry and has posted 96 yards on the ground through three games. A matchup versus Tampa Bay’s defense also goes against Charbonnet’s Week 5 stock.
The Final Verdict
Given the difference in production, I’m going to start Walker for this week’s contest versus Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers’ front could cause problems for a developing offensive line in Seattle, and Charbonnet has struggled to string together efficient play so far this season.
Walker, on the other hand, has nearly tripled Charbonnet’s yardage on the ground, playing in one more game. His consistent volume provides a safe floor for production despite a tough matchup, giving me confidence that I feel is absent in Charbonnet’s case.