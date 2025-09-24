Running Back Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em For Fantasy Football Week 4
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 4
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Commanders
2. Christian McCaffrey vs. Jaguars
3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Browns
4. Jonathan Taylor at Rams
5. James Cook vs. Saints
6. Saquon Barkley at Buccaneers
7. Derrick Henry at Chiefs
8. De’Von Achane vs. Jets (Mon.)
9. Bucky Irving vs. Eagles
10. Josh Jacobs at Cowboys
Week 4 Start ‘Em: Running backs
Start of the Week
Jordan Mason at Steelers (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Mason, listed as a start ‘em last week, went off for two touchdowns and 23.6 fantasy points in a win over the Bengals. He should remain in fantasy lineups this week too, as he faces a Steelers defense that has allowed two running backs to beat them for 16.5 or more points in their first three games. Mason has RB1 upside in this international contest.
Start ‘Em
Omarion Hampton at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hampton finally looked like the back we all drafted this summer, playing 68 snaps, seeing 25 touches and scoring 24.9 points. He now has the Chargers backfield touches all to himself too, as the team lost Najee Harris for the year with a torn Achilles. The rookie has a great matchup against the Giants, who have allowed the fourth-most points to backs.
Breece Hall at Dolphins (Mon. 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Hall has seen his numbers drop in the last two weeks, scoring a combined 15 points. That was after he had 16.5 points in Week 1. Still, he’s getting the majority of the backfield touches for the Jets, and a game in Miami makes him a RB2/flex. The Dolphins have already allowed two backs to beat them for over 20 points, so I’d keep the faith with Hall.
Cam Skattebo vs. Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Skattebo has become the top back for Big Blue, seeing 29 touches and scoring 38 fantasy points in his last two games. He’s also guaranteed to keep that role in the foreseeable future, as Tyrone Tracy Jr. is dealing with an injured shoulder. So, while this week’s matchup against the Bolts isn’t great on paper, I’m still starting Skattebo as a RB2/flex option.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC): Dobbins has been solid in his first three games with the Broncos, averaging 5.4 yards per rush and scoring a combined 45.6 points. Next up is a date with the Bengals, who just got smoked by Jordan Mason and have allowed four backs to beat them for 15-plus points in three games. That includes two who have scored more than 17 points against them in 2025.
More Starts
• Kenneth Walker III at Cardinals (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)
• Chuba Hubbard at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
• Ashton Jeanty vs. Bears (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Running backs
Sit of the Week
Travis Etienne Jr. at 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Etienne Jr. is tough to sit, so take this as a warning or avoid him in daily fantasy play. His fantasy point totals have dropped in each of his first three games, and he’s lost some goal-line work to Bhayshul Tuten. He also faces a Niners defense that’s allowed just 3.5 yards per rush and has held all but one running back to fewer than 11 points in their first three games.
Sit ‘Em
D’Andre Swift at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Swift is getting plenty of work this season, but he’s averaging just 3.6 yards per rush and 11.4 fantasy points per game. I’d use him as a flex option at best against the Raiders, who have been sneaky tough against opposing backs. In fact, their defense has allowed just one opposing runner to score more than 14.5 fantasy points against them since Week 12 2024.
Rhasmondre Stevenson vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This week's matchup against the Panthers isn't terrible on paper, but you have to wonder if Stevenson will see enough touches to make an impact. Last week, he coughed the ball up twice in a loss to the Steelers and lost work to rookie TreVeyon Henderson. I can see the Ohio State product seeing more opportunities moving forward, making Stevenson a risk.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Croskey-Merritt, listed as a sit ‘em last week, didn’t get the start and played just 23 snaps against the Raiders. While he did find the end zone, Croskey-Merritt averaged just 3.3 yards per rush and was held to 10.1 points. As if this confusing committee isn’t enough to beware, he also faces a Falcons defense that’s allowed the sixth-fewest points to backs.
Isiah Pacheco vs. Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens have allowed the most points to running backs this season, so I get the temptation to start Pacheco this week. The issue is that, including the playoffs, he hasn’t seen more than 11 touches in eight straight games and has averaged a mere 3.5 fantasy points in that time. What’s more, Kareem Hunt has been slightly better in that time. I’d still beware Pacheco.
More Sits
• Nick Chubb vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
• Javonte Williams vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
• RJ Harvey vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC)