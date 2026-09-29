Start Kenyon Sadiq and These Tight Ends in Fantasy Football Week 4

Trying to figure out the tight end position can feel like a weekly roll of the dice, especially when elite names yield underwhelming output. Spotting options with locked-in usage, high route participation, and favorable matchups allows fantasy managers to maximize floor and ceiling without relying solely on touchdown variance. Here are TE starts featuring players like Juwan Johnson and rookie explosive talent Kenyon Sadiq, focusing on underlying usage, snap rates, and matchup leverage.

Juwan Johnson: Touchdown-Dependent TE2 with Red-Zone Leverage

Red-Zone Targets: 5 (2 inside the 10-yard line) Matchup: Falcons allow the 4th-highest fantasy points per target to inline TEs. Snap Share: 64% Route Participation: 69%

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) carries the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why to Start: Johnson sits in that fringe TE1/high-end TE2 tier where box score results fluctuate, but his high-value utilization keeps him relevant. He commands a 35% target share inside the 20-yard line. When Tyler Shough drops back in condensed formations near the end zone, Johnson is a top option, offering strong TD-dependent upside in 12-team leagues.

Kenyon Sadiq: Athletic Speculative Play/Deep-Format Flex

Target Share: 15% Matchup: opposing defense yields top-10 YAC to tight ends flexed into the slot Route Participation: 41% Target Depth (aDOT): 8.2 yards Yards Per Route Run (YPRR): 1.23

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) breaks a pass intended for New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why to Start: The first-round rookie out of Oregon continues to expand his role. While his overall route participation isn't at elite tight end levels yet, Sadiq's elite athleticism (4.39 40-yard speed) makes every touch explosive. He's being deployed as a hybrid weapon, getting slot targets, designed touches, and red-zone work. For deep leagues or TE-Premium formats where you're chasing upside over a safe floor, Sadiq is an intriguing streamer.

Zach Ertz: High-Floor PPR Volume Play

Target Share: 6.5% Role/Usage: Operated strictly as a backup/rotational TE, running limited routes on primary passing downs. Receiving Yards: 9

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates his touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Why to Start: Ertz signed with the Eagles' practice squad and was elevated to make his season debut on Monday Night Football against the Bears. If you are looking for stability over explosiveness, Ertz fits the bill. He operates as a security blanket on short and intermediate routes. While his yards after the catch are modest, his high route rate and steady targets per game makes him a high-floor starter in PPR leagues.

Hunter Henry: Matchup-Based Streamer

Targets Per Game: 5.8 Red-Zone Target Share: 22.5% Routes Per Dropback: 78% Air Yards Share: 19.4% Opponent Defensive Numbers vs. TEs: Defense ranks 28th against fantasy tight ends.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA;New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why to Start: Henry has re-established a reliable role in the Packers' offense, running a route on nearly 80% of quarterback dropbacks. Facing a Buffalo Bills defense that bleeds fantasy points to tight ends across the middle, Henry has both the target floor and the end-zone upside to finish as a top-12 option this week.

Tucker Kraft: Deeper-League Start

Snap Rate: 81% Matchup Advantage: Buccaneers yield 8.4 yards per target to tight ends. Recent Trend: Consistent uptick in playing time over secondary tight ends.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) makes a 30-yard reception before being tackles any Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why to Start: Kraft has taken control of Green Bay's tight end snaps, converting inline routes into steady target volume. In 12-team leagues or formats with TE-premium scoring, his rising snap share and perimeter blocking duties keeps him on the field for high-percentage passing plays.

Key Takeaway

Tight end scoring remains volatile, but chasing box score totals can leave points on the bench. Prioritizing players with high route participation, consistent first-read involvement, and designated red-zone targets provides a repeatable edge when setting Week 4 lineups.