Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jaxson Dart vs Brock Purdy

Fantasy football has multiple quarterbacks that lie on the edge. They are weekly start 'em, sit 'em debates. That tier spans a handful of names. Today, we focus on two of them that have immense upside. That is, Jaxson Dart and Brock Purdy. Who is better in Week 2? Let's find out.

The Case of Jaxson Dart

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart comes into Week 2 as the QB6. However, those are not rankings. Rather, they are projections. They take risk out of play. It measures what should happen in the most predictable outcomes based on current data.

The Giants will face the Los Angeles Rams at home on Monday Night Football. That means two important things: The Giants must travel three time zones, and the Rams will be 3 days more rested after the Melbourne game.

Even without Myles Garrett, my ratings show the Rams to be the NFL's No. 1 defense. ESPN's FPI ratings are a bit harsher, rating the Rams as the No. 9 defense. Nonetheless, they are a good unit.

I take notice of Dart's 2025 matchups when facing elite defenses:

Vikings: 7/13, 33 Yards, 1 INT, 5 Sacks

Broncos: 15/33, 283 Yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 4 Sacks

Patriots: 17/24, 139 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Chargers: 13/20, 111 Yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 5 Sacks

Dart has not been shut down, but he has faced adversity in those tougher matchups. In Week 2, the Giants may have been dealt with by the Cowboys, but this is a total 180. The Cowboys could be the NFL's worst defense, and the Rams could be the best.

I do not quite think that Dart is a sit this week. Certainly not, given his profound ability to rush. I do think his ceiling is limited.

The Case of Brock Purdy

Purdy comes in at QB11 in this week's projections. He is a curious case of upside, and risk.

The upside of Purdy comes from his matchup against an awful Dolphins team. They are commonly rated as a bottom-5 defense. Some would say they are the worst. Whichever way you put, the fact is itthey lack talent. Thus, Purdy can deal.

The risk concerns the same thing. If the 49ers get up big and score more often on the run, Purdy loses his touchdown ceiling. The team goes up 17, 20, heck, maybe 30 points. Who knows? But the team will enter a run script. Purdy will lose his touchdowns and yards and have a mediocre day.

I am cautious about putting all my trust in games like these. They offer volatility for a quarterback. Rather, I prefer chasing quarterbacks who project to be in a shootout. They will have to pass late in the game. Purdy does not offer that.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jaxson Dart vs Brock Purdy

Neither quarterback offers the ceiling that I so desire. In that case, I prefer fading risk. Who has the lower floor? I will fade that man.

I do think that Dart's floor is lower. His offense is rated worse. He faces a much tougher defense. While he may pass more than Purdy, he may not. That is not a lock. That is not something we can guarantee. Rather, I will fade some of those 2025-referenced outputs where Dart does not pass for 150 yards in an offensive game.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: