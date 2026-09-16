Jalen Hurts Rises, Bo Nix Falls in Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Projections and Rankings

Our projections for Week 2 fantasy football quarterbacks are now live. We learned a great deal about all 32 NFL teams in Week 1. Jaxson Dart and Caleb Williams proved their season-long worth, while we can question Justin Herbert and Bo Nix. This is what I have in store for Week 2 fantasy football.

Top-12 Quarterbacks

Thomas Carell

Josh Allen is the QB2 after one week of football. He provides zero reason to drop him; thus, Allen remains QB1 by 2.4 points over Jalen Hurts.

Hurts rises to QB2 of the week, thanks in large part to his matchup. The Titans oppose Philadelphia with my 29th-rated defense in the NFL. Tennessee was rated 28th in EPA per Pass Allowed in Week 1.

While rated as the QB6, Dart does have a tough matchup. Even without Myles Garrett this week, the Rams are a top-3 defense in the NFL. I do think you must start Dart based on his rushing ability.

High Upside Picks

Thomas Carell

The gap between QB11 and QB17 is 1.0 fantasy point. I consider risk versus reward, and where upside is viable, I would start one player over another, even if projected lower. We know that projections are never 100% accurate.

Matthew Stafford is one of my must-starts of the week. I rank the Giants' defense as the 25th-best in the NFL and the 28th-rated coverage grouping. On 11 days' rest, the Rams are expected to come out rumbling. The Rams have my 5th-highest home-field advantage of the week, despite historically having a weaker fanbase.

Trevor Lawrence is the QB4 in 2025 fantasy football. This past Sunday, he kept on going with 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Lawrence has a tougher matchup against the Broncos' tier-1 coverage. He has shown weekly top-5 upside, so honestly, I do not hate disregarding his QB14 projection and hitting that start button.

Fade these Quarterbacks

Bo Nix had a very bad Week 1: 131 passing yards and 2 yards rushing. He was the QB31 in Week 1. The Jaguars are my 3rd-rated coverage and 6th-best defense. We'd better see success from Nix before trusting it.

Jared Goff is another sit-able asset; QB19 overall. Click here to read all about my 4 must-sit quarterbacks for Week 2.

Sleeper of the Week

In Week 1, Baker Mayfield went 23-for-28, adding another 30 yards on the ground. His QB26 rating reflected his lack of touchdowns.

In Week 2, Mayfield will take on the Cleveland Browns. That defensive unit is rated 20th in the NFL and 27th in coverage. Meanwhile, their offense is the clear worst in the NFL. We can expect Mayfield to own time of possession and dish out another efficient game.

I will still bench Mayfield in most leagues, but in SuperFlex formats he is a must-start. Otherwise, you can start Mayfield in situations where perhaps your starter is Nix or Goff. Mayfield is definitely one of the best handcuff options at the position.

Week 2 Leader Projections:

Passing Yards: Josh Allen (253.5)

Passing Touchdowns: Joe Burrow (1.8)

Interceptions: Cooper Rush (0.9)

Rushing Yards: Jayden Daniels (32.0)

Rushing Touchdowns: Allen, Daniels (0.7)

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